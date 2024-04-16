Hip hop rapper Priddy Ugly geared up for his first debut performance with a five-piece live band

The star made an announcement about his performance on his Instagram page recently

The star shared that the performance would take place on Friday, 17 May 2024, in Braamfontein

Priddy Ugly is set to perform with a live band in May 2024. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

With 17 years being in the music industry, hip hop rapper Priddy Ugly has decided to end his career with a bang and something that will always be memorable for him and the hip hop community.

Priddy Ugly gears up for his last performance with a live band

It is without a doubt that Priddy Ugly has given the hip hop community his all and is ready to let it all go. The star is gearing up to give his fans and supporters the greatest and most cherishable performance of a lifetime.

After the success of his latest and last album, Dust, the Ntja'ka hitmaker made an announcement that he will be performing with a live five-piece band on Friday, 17 May 2024, in Braamfontein. He also mentioned on his Instagram post that it'll be his very first time performing with a live band.

He wrote:

"My 1st ‘Priddy Ugly’ Live Show. 1st time performing with a 5 piece band. 15+ years of Hip Hop, summed up into 1 night -There’s a 1st time for everything. Looking forward to seeing you there. Presented by @staylow_official 17 May 2024, @themarabiclub - @hallmark_house_hotel. Get your tickets at @quicket - link in bio.Thank you to everyone that’s supported & streamed my latest album DUST."

See the post below:

Fans can't wait for the performance

Many fans flooded the comment section sharing that they can't wait to see him performing with the live band:

larnelle.art wrote:

"I need to be here."

zingah_lotj said:

"Oh d*mn that catalog? All in one night?"

sindile_majola shared:

"You are what you eat so I’ll eat a goat okaaaaayyy now."

kamothearcher commented:

"Let's go PRiDDY!"

ivyleeg_ mentioned:

"Can't miss this one."

beatsbytonylv responded:

"I been bumping your music for a decade now. i know most of your songs word for word, you're a great artist, its time..."

Priddy Ugly break hiatus with release of new song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Priddy Ugly broke his lengthy hiatus by dropping a new song titled Ntja'ka from his upcoming album.

Ntja'ka is a song featuring the hottest new kid on the block, Maglera Doe Boy, and Mashbeatz is credited. This was his first song after a year of not releasing any new music, and Priddy promised that it would be a banger.

Source: Briefly News