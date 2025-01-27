Fans Gush Over Graduation Pictures of the Modiselle Sisters: “Talk About Black Excellence”
- The South African celebrity sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice Modiselle have fans swooning over their portraits
- Recently an online user posted graduation pictures of the three sisters on social media which went viral
- Many netizens gushed over the pictures of the Modiselle sisters on social media
The three beautiful sisters who have made a name for themselves in the music industry, Kefliwe, Bontle and Candice Modiselle, had many fans gushing over their gorgeous pictures.
Recently, pictures of the three industry sisters during their graduation days had many netizens gushed over them after an online user @naytholo posted them on their Twitter (X) page.
Netizens gush over the Modiselle sisters
Shortly after the pictures of Bontle Modiselle and her sisters went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the photo. Here's what they had to say:
@Melo_Malebo said:
"Talk about black excellence."
@shukrani__ responded:
"This is so amazing fam so proud of them."
@Ribonsandroses replied:
"They look absolutely beautiful."
@Magleesta replied:
"I didn't take any professional graduation pics kodwa my moms needs a wall like this in her house osePSJ."
@kamosolana mentioned:
"I thought her name was Solana Rowe, what’s Modiselle?"
Who are the Modiselle sisters
The Modiselle sisters have been in South Africa’s media for all the right reasons. Their impeccable careers always make them rise to stardom. The sisters, Kefilwe, Candice, and Bontle, have all made a name for themselves in the entertainment business of South Africa, making them beloved celebrities to many South Africans.
The Modiselle siblings are sister goals. These three are the perfect definition of what a family bond is. Their sisterhood is impeccable, leaving most people envious of their close bond. Despite being in diverse fields in the showbiz industry, the three girls, Candice, Bontle, and Refilwe, will still find time to hang out together.
