Who is Brigette Lundy-Paine? Their life, career, and relationships

Brigette Lundy-Paine is an American actor who gained notoriety for portraying Casey Gardner on the Netflix film Atypical. They achieved further recognition for starring in the 2024 film I Saw the TV Glow. But who is Brigette Lundy-Paine when the cameras are not rolling? Unravel juicy details about their personal life, including their controversial love life.

Brigette Lundy-Paine at The Vulture Spot in 2024 (L). The actor at Cipriani Wall Street in (R). Photo: Jerod Harris, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The fashion icon first acted at age 5, playing the title role of Rumpelstiltskin in a kindergarten play. However, they made their career debut in 2015 with an appearance on the TV show One Bad Choice. How old is Brigette Lundy-Paine, and who are they dating? This article answers these and many other questions fans have about the Atypical star.

Brigette Lundy-Paine’s profile summary

Full name Brigette Renee Lundy-Paine Gender Non-binary Pronouns They/them Date of birth 10 August 1994 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater New York University Height 5’8” (173 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Body measurements 32-24-33 in (81-61-84 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Dating Partner Luca Intili Parents Robert Paine and Laura Lundy-Paine Siblings Benjamin Paine Profession Actor Years active 2015-present Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram

Brigette Lundy-Paine’s age and life

Brigette Lundy-Paine (30 as of 2024) was born on 10 August 1994 in Dallas, Texas, USA. When they were two years old, their family relocated to Alameda, California, where they grew up alongside a younger brother (Benjamin). In an interview with Vulkan Magazine in July 2024, they described their upbringing:

I wouldn’t be an actor if my parents weren’t actors. I was put in their place from the time I was literally like an infant. So yeah, I’m totally influenced by my parents.

Did you know that growing up, Brigette wanted to be a scientist? Here are other lesser-known facts about them.

Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine during the I Saw The TV Glow premiere at Library Center Theatre in 2024. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Original

A look at Brigette Lundy-Paine’s Hollywood background

Brigette Lundy-Paine’s parents are both directors and actors. As is often the case with family businesses, they were swept into the film industry. From 2005 to 2015, Robert and Laura Paine were Virago Theatre Company’s artistic directors.

Brigette Lundy-Paine’s mom is the co-founder of Creative Consultants and founder of Blue Panther Productions. According to her IMDb profile, she graduated from Pomona College with a major in theatre.

Brigette Lundy-Paine’s acting career

The Texas native made their professional debut at 21. They had their breakthrough starring in the 2017 film Atypical. Take a look at Brigette Lundy-Paine’s movies and TV shows:

Irrational Man (2015)

(2015) The Glass Castle (2017)

(2017) The Wilde Wedding (2017)

(2017) Action Point (2018)

(2018) Bombshell (2019)

(2019) Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Some of their accolades include Film Independent Spirit Award, Fangoria Award, and Gotham Award nominations.

Brigette Lundy-Paine during The Glass Castle New York screening at SVA Theatre in 2017. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Brigette Lundy-Paine’s musical side

Besides acting, Brigette co-founded the vocal band Subtle Pride alongside their friends Zach Donovan, Mina Walker and Misha Brooks. The group often do live performances. They also own the art publication Waif Magazine.

A net worth that reflects their successful endeavours in the entertainment industry

According to TheThings, Brigette Lundy-Paine’s net worth is $1.5 million. They have amassed the bulk of their wealth from their illustrious acting career.

What is Brigette Lundy-Paine’s gender?

As documented by the New York Gal, Lundy-Paine revealed fascinating details about their sexual orientation on 8 November 2019 via a now-deleted Instagram post that read:

I am non-binary. I always felt a little bit girl, a little bit boy and a little bit neither.

The actor went on to clarify their pronouns as they/them. This post attracted over 200,000 reactions, with some fans congratulating them for the bold move.

Brigette Lundy-Paine’s relationship history

Thanks to their gender revelation, netizens are curious to uncover the identity of Brigette Lundy-Paine’s partner. The actor is presently in a romantic relationship with American film producer Luca Intili, who also goes by the pronouns they/them.

Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine at Build Studio in 2017 (L). Brigette’s partner, Luca, posing for a selfie (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin via Getty Images, @briiiiiiiiiig on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Assigned male at birth, Intili frequently features in Brigette Lundy-Paine’s Instagram posts. On 26 June 2023, the actor celebrated their partner on their special day via a post that they captioned:

Happy birthday to my heart.

According to Who’s Dated Who?, Lundy-Paine has previously been romantically linked with Jacob Leaf Levy, Halsey and Joshua Hoover.

FAQs

The Downsizing star is a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. Their life is constantly scrutinised thanks to their prominence in the film industry. Below are some frequently asked questions about them:

Where did Brigette Lundy-Paine go to college?

Brigette graduated from Encinal High School, where they were a cheerleader, in 2012. Brigette then enrolled at the New York University, graduating in 2015.

What is Brigette Lundy-Paine’s height?

The actor stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 60 kilograms (132 lbs). Their body measurements are 32-24-33 in (81-61-84 cm). Lundy-Paine has dark brown hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Is Brigette Lundy-Paine gay?

Brigette identifies as non-binary. This means that they do not identify exclusively as either man or woman.

Brigette Lundy-Paine at the 2020 amfAR New York Gala. Photo: Ryan Emberley

Source: Getty Images

What gender is Casey from Atypical?

Lundy-Paine’s character in Atypical, Casey Gardner, is non-binary. The actor once revealed that this role helped them come to terms with their sexual orientation.

Brigette Lundy-Paine is widely recognised for their role as a non-binary character (Casey) in Atypical. Interestingly, this matches their real-life sexual orientation. Beyond their personal life, the actor has carved their niche in the competitive film industry.

