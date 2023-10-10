LaConco has been keeping fans on their toes lately with her gorgeous looks and has no plans of stopping

The reality TV star recently shared a behind-the-scenes snap wearing a stunning gold dress ahead of hosting Forever Thina

Fans and followers were left with their jaws dropped from the show-stopper that is LaConco

Mzansi gushed over LaConco as she served looks in a gorgeous gold gown ahead of hosting 'Forever Thina'. Images: _laconco

Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco recently stunned fans with a behind-the-scenes photo. The TV personality posted a picture in a gorgeous dress while on set for Forever Thina where she was the host.

Fans showed love to LaConco for her hosting skills and praised her stunning look for the show.

LaConco shows off gorgeous gown

In a recent Twitter (X) post, Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco shared a photo in a gorgeous body-hugging gold gown.

The TV personality was just moments ahead of hosting Mzansi Magic's newest reality show, Forever Thina:

"Behind the scenes snap, hope you will be watching at 7pm on 161."

LaConco revealed her new gig at the beginning of September 2023 and was showered with praise by her supporters.

Mzansi gushes over LaConco

Fans and followers can't get enough of LaConco's recent looks. The reality TV star has been serving looks as of late and is becoming one of fans' favourite fashionistas:

EzamaCirha said:

"Semhle La C."

paulamosopa1 responded:

"You look so beautiful and gorgeous!"

truly_vikki commented:

"You!!! YOU!!!"

Bridget_Mwelase posted:

"I love all your looks! Every week you get it right."

PelozaTyali praised:

"LaC ucikiziwe I must say. All of you: beauty, body, mind and well-mannered. Indeed a full package."

ngwanawamotho said:

"Beautiful as always."

PhiweSimmy commented:

"You look amazing!"

ComfyMoo responded:

"Looking elegant and stunning!"

LaConco stuns at red carpet event

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to LaConco's red carpet look at the SAMAs nominees announcement event.

The TV personality hasn't missed since she started showing off her gorgeous figure online and fans can't get enough of the curvaceous presenter.

LaConco's hourglass body recently raised suspicions as online users speculated that she may have gone under the knife.

