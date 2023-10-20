Former Generations actress Mmabatho Montsho celebrated her birthday on 19 October and was showered with sweet tributes

The actress's husband, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, penned a heartfelt birthday post dedicated to his wife accompanied by sweet photos of her

Other celebs, including Minnie Dlamini, Nandi Madiba and Winnie Ntshaba, showed love to Mmabatho on her special day

Mmabatho Montsho received warm birthday messages from her husband, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Minnie Dlamini, Nandi Madiba and other celebrities. Images: montshotheblack, mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Mmabatho Montsho turned the big four-oh on 19 October and took to her Instagram page to share the news. The actress was showered with sweet birthday messages from celebs as well as her husband, EFF member Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who paid tribute to Montsho in a sweet birthday post.

Sbahle Mpisane and Ntando Duma were among the celebrities who wished Mmabatho well on her birthday

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrates Mmabatho Montsho's birthday

In an Instagram post on 19 October, EFF member, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, penned a heartfelt birthday wish to his wife, fine artist and former Generations star, Mmabatho Montsho.

The couple never forget to pen birthday posts to one another and this time was no different as Mbuyiseni wished his wife all the best life has to offer:

"May wisdom & love, blessings & tranquillity define your next decade."

SA celebs show love to Mmabatho Montsho

Mmabatho received loads of love from her peers, who penned sweet messages of their own and wished her well on her special day:

sbahle_mpisane said:

"@montshotheblack age doesn't age us."

dumantando responded:

"Happy birthday, sisi!"

thando_thabethe commented:

"Happiest birthday!"

ladydkhoza posted:

"Happy Birthday Montsho - lots of love, my daughter."

minniedlamini added:

"Happy birthday, angel."

nandi_madida said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful!"

winnie_ntshaba responded:

"Happy birthday!!"

shock.star commented:

"Happy birthday, Sesi."

mandla_n posted:

"Happy birthday."

melzinbala added:

"Birthday blessings, sis!"

relebogile said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful!"

warrenmasemola responded:

"Happy birthday, Sa’Mma!"

renatestuurman commented:

"Happy birthday, my love!"

refilwemontsho posted:

"Happy happy birthday!!!"

LaConco stuns fans on birthday

In more birthday news, Briefly News shared online reactions to LaConco celebrating her birthday in gorgeous Zulu attire and received praise from her supporters.

The media personality has been turning heads lately with her glamorous looks and fans can't get enough of how gorgeous she is.

She recently had fans drooling over her SAMA29 red carpet look when she rocked a figure-hugging dress and stole the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News