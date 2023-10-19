Amapiano vocalist MaEzeedoesit has shown his romantic side for his girlfriend's birthday

He took to his Instagram to wish Thandolwethu Tsekiso a good year with nine pictures and a video

His tribute was well-received by his followers, who helped serenade her with sweet lyrics

MaEzeedoesit wished his girlfriend Thandolwethu Tsekiso a happy birthday on Instagram. Images: @maezeedoesit, @iamthandolwethu

Source: Instagram

Ma-E, Teargas' former member, has spoiled his content creator girlfriend, Thandolwethu Tsekiso, on his birthday in the sweetest way ever!

MaEzeedoesit sends Thandolwethu a birthday tribute on social media

The Lie 2 Me hitmaker took to his Instagram to post nine pictures and a video saying how lucky he is and said:

"Happy birthday to the most caring, beautiful, sweetest, God fearing, hard working, calm soul. I’m so blessed to share the air you breathe and the pure spirit you possess each and every day.

"May the Man above continue to bless you with the life he promised. So fortunate to witness what God’s universe possesses through your love and selflessness @iamthandolwethu."

Check out their love story in the post below:

Instagrammers wish Ma E's girlfriend, Thandolwethu, a happy birthday

His followers gushed over his love for his boo and helped him shower her with love. Here are some of the comments:

@kidxsa wished:

"Happy Birthday @iamthandolwethu. Blessings to you."

@insta_lamza quoted:

“Bath iLife iskorokoro marr mangphethe Wena I feel so pimped up, Angbeke Wena I’m for real I’m for big bucks”

@dandennis.chino observed:

"You guys look happy together."

@smokeydoesit_ commended him:

"That's wassup bro, continue sharing love."️

@bigsifi said:

"Happy birthday to your queen grootman."

@siphe_mbuyisa also quoted his lyrics:

"She turned around gave me a high5. You really living that high life.She's loving the lifestyle."

Masechaba Ndlovu celebrates her mother's 61 birthday

In more birthday stories on Briefly News, media personality Masechaba Ndlovu marked her mother's special day with 61 cheers.

The former Power FM talk radio host sang her mother's praises in a sweet note, remembering that she birthed her when she was young. Her followers helped wish the mama bear a good day with many happy returns.

