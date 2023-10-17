Media personality Masechaba Ndlovu has penned a sweet message to her mother on her 61st birthday

The adoring daughter shared cute selfies with her mother and expressed her admiration for her

Masechaba Ndlovu also shared that her mother was 21 years old when her mother gave birth to her

Masechaba Ndlovu is one doting daughter. She shared three cute selfies of her and her mother in celebration of her birthday.

Source: Instagram

61 cheers for MaKhumalo!

Media personality Masechaba Ndlovu penned a sweet message to her mother, who recently turned 61 years old. The adoring daughter shared cute selfies with MaKhumalo and expressed utmost admiration for her.

The two ladies were dressed by House Of Zambezi, where they were draped in traditional attire.

Ndlovu also mentioned that her mother was 21 years old when her mother gave birth to her.

"Happy 61st Birthday MaKhumalo! You were 21 years old when you birthed me. Here's to many more years of love and abundance!"

Mzansi praises MaKhumalo on her birthday

Mzansi helped the former Sports, Arts and Culture spokesperson wish her mother a happy birthday by also expressing kind words to her.

itu_sekhu said:

"Happy birthday to Mommy…we love you Mom and may the good Lord bless you in all areas of your life."

zozomjoli added:

"Happy birthday blessings to thee most loving and understanding person. Many many more years to come Sbosh....I love you kakhulu sisi."

inga_the_ginger replied:

"Happy birthday mommy. Blessings always."

chrissi985 commented:

"Happy birthday mommy."

gugs_nelani said:

"Best birthday wishes Ma. Love u. Miss you May the good Lord bless u always."

nkulekamaseko expressed:

"Happiest birthday to mommy dearest. May she be richly blessed."

mlilowokunqoba said:

"Happy Birthday Qhawekazi. Thank you for birthing my beloved intelligent and exemplary idol. I hope you had a fantastic day."

mbaleigh_b added:

"This is beautiful. Happy blessed birthday to the Queen."

nonny_kayise said:

"Happy birthday to mama. May God continue to bless her more and more."

brand_conscious_studio said:

"Many more years to her. Mntungwa!"

