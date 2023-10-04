Former Generations: The Legacy star character leaves fans shooked as rumours of her leaving grew more

Actress Deli Malinga's character MaZobe leaves fans stunned. Image: @delimalinga9, @Yeka_Zee

Mamzobe is really a die-hard. The Umkhokha: The Curse star Deli Malinga never fails to keep fans glued to the screen with her prowess as an actress.

Deli Malinga leaves fans shook

The drama series sure knows how to keep its viewers on edge every chance they get. Recently, the fan's favourite character, Mamzobe, played by Deli Malinga, has been making headlines lately,.

The character has been on top of the trends for quite some time as peeps rumoured Mamzobe to be leaving Umkhokha: The Curse soon.

Nonetheless, Deli keeps on shocking viewers with her evil character, though she has been dragged online before for her character, Deli has also asked several times to be separated from her character.

Recently, the show's fan took to X to give out her opinion about Mamzobe's character. @Yeka_Zee tweeted a picture of Deli and captioned it:

"She prays to the same God that she killed... Before God fear Mamzobe #UmkhokhaTheCurse."

Check out the post below:

Netizens share their opinion about Mamzobe

Social media users have gone online to share their two cents about Deli Malinga's character on Umkhokha: The Curse. Check out some of the comments below:

@khanyithes33864 wrote:

"I ghost yamampela."

@Yeka_Zee said:

"Danger."

@Dj_Scofield__ replied:

"That's what I said..."

@winmolefe responded:

"Haai she's beyond repair, uworse."

@Rochelle__Meyer said:

"iDifa is so tired of MamZobe"

@MaNcwane__ wrote:

"Nah MaMzobe is evil neh but Gabisile??"

@UbuhleAngela replied:

"Mamzobe never stops mkmkmk like uMlungisi is not even cold sefuna amafa"

Umkhokha: The Curse star Deli Malinga goes viral

In other news, Briefly News reported that TikTok user @nto_060 shared a post of her mother, actress Deli Malinga, doing her rendition of the Amapiano dance routine.

The video had over two million views and close to 160K likes, and the shares kept growing.

Source: Briefly News