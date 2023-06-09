Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga playing the Mamzobe role, has spoken out about the backlash she gets for the evil character

Deli clarified that her personality in real life is nothing like Mamzobe's problematic and ruthless one

Mzansi understood Malinga's frustration but reminded her that she's doing an excellent job at playing Mamzobe

Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga, who plays Mamzobe, is suffering from the consequences of playing an evil actress.

'Umkhokha: The Curse' star Deli Malinga says her personality differs entirely from Mamzobe. Image: @dellymalinga9

According to Daily Sun, Mamzobe's vicious and merciless behaviour, which includes killing people to secure a high church ranking, has earned her a few drags online.

Umkhokha: The Curse's Deli Malinga says she's nothing like Mamzobe

Taking to Instagram after people associated Mamzobe's questionable behaviour with her, Deli penned a post distancing herself from the character.

Deli said she appreciates the support Umkhokha: The Curse has received from the general public, but there seems to be a misunderstanding about what's real or not.

Malinga begged Mzansi to separate her from Mamzobe, saying:

“My beautiful FAM bare with me on this one, there's a huge difference between a person and character (myself and what I do for a living) but I still love you so much for your love and support (mostly for #mamzobe character) it's really amazing! God bless you.”

Check out the full post below:

Mzansi lauds Deli Malinga's acting skills

Peeps said Deli portrays the Mamzobe character realistically; hence some viewers may find it hard to separate her from it.

@hellenkgatle said:

"You are a gifted actress, and we know that you are a good human being."

@matsue1 shared:

"You must be doing your job well for people to take it to heart. You understood the assignment very well. I'm sure Deli is the opposite of Mamzobe."

@lindiwedubengcobo posted:

"Don't worry makhelwane. Thina esikwaziyo kwaD eMlazi asididekile."

@mimie_shange replied:

"Delly wam kusho ukuthi uyayishaya phela into yakho."

@maze8791 commented:

"Thank you for reminding us. What a talented actress. You are a true national treasure. Umkhokha is a breath of fresh air."

@jewelznkay wrote:

"You're killing the character! We love you."

@Philile_jwara added:

"You are doing so great, and we cant help but see Mamzobe when we see your face."

Uzalo's Sandile "Masandi" Mfusi also distances himself from his character

Another actor who distanced themselves from his acting role is Uzalo's Sandile "Masandi" Mfusi, popularly known for his character Kwanda.

After many peeps took his drug dealer character seriously, he clarified that his real personality isn't problematic. Sandile told Daily Sun that he is a god-fearing ma who attends church every Sunday.

Not only does Mfusi attend church, but he is also a gospel musician who believes that his songs will touch many lives.

Umkhokha: The Curse star Deli Malinga goes viral for Amapiano dance routine, video clocks over 2M views

In other news, Briefly News reported that TikTok user @nto_060 shared a post of her mother, actress Deli Malinga, doing her rendition of the Amapiano dance routine.

The video had over two million views and close to 160K likes, and the shares kept growing.

