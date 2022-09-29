Sandile "Masandi" Mfusi, who plays Kwanda on Uzalo , has stated that his personality is very different from his "evil" role

Sandile, according to reports, is a devout Christian and he is completetly different from Kwanda who sells dr*gs

The talented actor even has his own gospel track, Ngibonga Wena, and says he expresses his gratitude to God through gospel music

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

‘Uzalo’ Actor Sandile “Masandi” Mfusisays his personality is completely different from his role of Kwanda in the hit show. Image: @masandiworld

Source: Instagram

Uzalo is the most watched South African soapie, and many viewers may end up believing that the soapie reflects reality.

Sandile "Masandi" Mfusi, who plays Kwanda, has taken to the media to defend his personality, claiming that it is distinct from his character in the soapie.

Sandile plays Kwanda's role, a drug dealer and womaniser. Sandile, on the other hand, told the Daily Sun that he is completely different from Kwanda because he is a god-fearing man. According to reports, the Uzalo actor attends church every Sunday.

"I believe in God, and he guides me on every journey I embark on. That's why I chose to honour him through music." Masandi stated."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sandile also has a gospel track called Ngibonga Wena and takes his faith in God very seriously. He hopes that his EP, Kaleidoscope, will give people who lack faith hope.

"We all require soul renewal. People have given up hope. The concept behind Kaleidoscope is similar to a light instrument with broken bits and pieces that can still be viewed through. People seem to be like that to me. Despite our brokenness, we can still see something valuable and beautiful."

Buyile Mdladla to debut in Uzalo

Briefly News previously reported that Buyile Mdladla has a new role in Uzalo. On 22 September, the former Gomora star will make his SABC 1 debut.

The actor will play Mthambisi Phakathi, also known as Putin. The show's producers revealed in a statement that Putin will shake things up in KwaMashu.

According to the Daily Sun, Putin will be Nkunzi's main rival. Nkunzi, played by Masoka Msiza, has long been KwaMashu's antagonist. Putin is a wealthy man who is interested in Nkunzi's wife, Gabisile. Putin is said to be a self-absorbed individual who only considers himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News