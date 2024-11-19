A local petrol attendant shared a video of himself dancing to a popular song by American rappers GloRilla and Sexyy Red

The man pulled out infectious dance moves as he shot his video outside in his company's uniform

Social media users who referred to the man as Maulme praised the man's dancing skills to the international hit song

A petrol attendant entertained online users as he danced to GloRilla and Sexyy Red's hit track. Images: Michael Buckner / Getty Images, @user699517066340johnny / TikTok, Prince Williams / Getty Images

When it comes to certain music genres, people often feel an irresistible urge to express themselves through dance. This was evident when a petrol attendant entertained online viewers with an infectious performance using a song by two female rappers.

Petrol attendant shows off his dance moves

A local petrol attendant named Johnny took to his TikTok account (@user699517066340johnny), which mainly consists of dancing videos, to share a short clip of himself dancing to the trending song WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME by American rappers GloRilla and Sexyy Red.

The man, who many referred to as Malume, was outside dressed in his uniform when he perfectly danced to the beat and showed his infectious rhythm.

Watch the video below:

Petrol attendant's dance moves entertain Mzansi

The video received nearly half a million views and had thousands of local internet users loving the petrol attendant's vibe.

@siv_za hyped up the petrol attendant in the comments and wrote:

"Let's go, Malume!"

An entertained @shoki474 said:

"The cap switch took Malume to another level."

@swazelihlemthiyane, who had the same thought, shared:

"When he turned that cap, I knew it was about to go down."

Speaking about the man's moves, @summerda_ze wrote:

"I never would’ve thought of dancing like that to this song, but it works out so well!"

@muzyofficial said to app users:

"I didn’t know Malume was chill like that."

An excited @letthemrot4allicare told the online community:

"I can't emphasise this enough, but I can't wait for TikTok to monetise videos in SA. When I say we will receive peak content, this is what I'm talking about."

Petrol attendant vibes to popular amapiano song

