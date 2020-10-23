Anna Beth Goodman’s bio: The untold story of John Goodman's wife

Anna Beth Goodman is best known as the wife of legendary actor John Goodman. Besides being his wife, she is a successful entrepreneur who runs a children's clothing line and is a doting mother. Unlike her famous husband, she keeps a low profile and seldom appears in front of the cameras.

Molly Evangeline, Annabeth Goodman (second-left) and actor John arrive at the "Trouble With The Curve" Premiere at Mann's Village Theatre in Westwood. Photo: @Lester Cohen/WireImage

Anna Beth Goodman has been married for over three decades. She is a hardworking lady who has remained by her husband's side and supported his career. Discover more about her today.

Profile summary

Full name Anna Beth Goodman (née Hartzog) Gender Female Year of birth 1969 Age 53 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Bogalusa, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Bra cup size 34C Marital status Married Husband John Goodman Children 1 Alma mater Bogalusa High School and the University of New Orleans Profession Entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast

Who is John Goodman's wife?

Actor John Goodman's wife is Anna Beth Goodman (née Hartzog). She is an entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast who has been running her children's clothing line for over two decades.

How old is Anna Beth Goodman?

Anna Beth Goodman's age is 53 years as of 2022. She was born in 1969, but the month and date remain undisclosed in the public domain.

Actor John Goodman and his wife attend Royal Ascot 2015 at the Ascot racecourse in England. Photo: @Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Where is Anna Beth Goodman from?

The entrepreneur was born and raised in Bogalusa, Louisiana, United States of America. She spent part of her adulthood in Los Angeles, California, before relocating to New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White.

Educational background

The entrepreneur went to Bogalusa High School. After graduating high school, she joined the University of New Orleans, where she pursued a degree in fine arts.

Career

Shortly after completing her studies, Anna decided to become an entrepreneur. She moved to Los Angeles, California, to start a clothes manufacturing business.

After running the business for a while, she identified a great business opportunity in New Orleans, so she moved again. In 1997, she launched a European children's clothing line called Pippen Lane.

Pippen Lane retails all kinds of children's items ranging from linens and shoes to house toys, books, gifts, and strollers. The business has grown in leaps and bounds since its establishment.

In 2011, Pippen Lane purchased a French clothing brand called Lylian Heirloom. Her company's signature label is Layette.

Besides running Pippen Lane, the entrepreneur has contributed to the American film and television industry, as shown below.

Title Year Role Botched 2007 Associate producer The B@it 2020 Actress (Tim's ex) The B@it 2020 - 2021 Production assistant (five episodes) Wild Blooms 2022 Boom operator (sound department)

What is Anna Beth Goodman's net worth in 2022?

There is no official information about the entrepreneur's net worth in 2022. However, details of her spouse's net worth have been made public. John Goodman's net worth is $45 million, and he bags about $400,000 per episode in The Conners.

Ana Beth, actor John Goodman, and their daughter Molly attend the ceremony to honour the actor with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Who is John Goodman married to now?

The actor is married to Anna Beth Goodman. The two married in 1989 and have been together for over three decades.

When did John Goodman meet his wife?

The actor met his wife in 1987 at a Halloween party at Tipitina's. At the time, he was filming Everybody's All-American in New Orleans while Anna was still a student at the University of New Orleans.

The two started dating shortly after their first meeting. Their relationship blossomed, leading to an engagement. The actor proposed to her at the Mississippi River, and she accepted his proposal.

John and Anna Beth Goodman's wedding took place on 27th October 1989. The union was blessed with a daughter, Molly Evangeline, on 31st August 1990. Molly is the couple's only child.

The lovebirds moved from Hollywood to New Orleans after welcoming their child because they wanted their child to grow up away from the limelight. They have a home in the Garden District of New Orleans.

What does John Goodman's daughter do?

Anna Beth Goodman's daughter took after her dad's footsteps. She works as a production assistant, set dresser, editor, and producer in the film and television industry.

Height and weight

Anna Beth Goodman's height is 5’ 5” or 165 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes and wears a bra cup size 34C.

Trivia

She is 17 years younger than her spouse.

Her husband struggled with alcoholism, and she supported him in quitting the addiction.

She is a dog lover.

Travelling is one of her hobbies.

Anna Beth Goodman is a hardworking fashion entrepreneur. She runs a children's clothing line and has been a pillar of support in her husband's career.

