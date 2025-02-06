Latest updates on The Winds of Winter release date: What fans should know

The Winds of Winter is the highly anticipated sixth book in George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, which birthed the iconic Game of Thrones TV series on HBO. It has been more than ten years since George R. R. Martin began working on the novel, and fans eagerly await The Winds of Winter release date.

Key takeaways

Martin continues to work on the book, but its completion is uncertain.

The novel's writing began no later than 2010, and it has been delayed numerous times.

The Winds of Winter profile summary

Author George R. R. Martin Language English Series A Song of Ice and Fire Genre Epic fantasy Publisher Bantam Spectra (US) Publication place United States

The release date for The Winds of Winter has not been officially announced. Martin has mentioned in several updates that the book is still in progress, and he has not provided a specific timeline for its completion.

Some predict that Martin might finish it by early 2025. In October 2022, Martin stated that he had completed about three-quarters of the manuscript, estimating he had written approximately 1,100 to 1,200 pages, with roughly 400 to 500 pages remaining. In a recent update on his Not a Blog page, he wrote:

Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more.

Why are The Winds of Winter taking so long?

On his Not a Blog page, Martin mentioned that his TV projects and the upcoming television shows have taken up most of his time. He also shared The Winds of Winter updates about changes that were made, which he feels have weakened the story he originally planned. He wrote:

My various television projects ate up most of those months. Some of that was pleasant (Dark Winds, and The Hedge Knight), but most of it was not. The stress kept mounting, the news went from bad to worse to worse, my mood seemed to swing between fury and despair, and at night I tossed and turned when I should have been sleeping.

On 5 December 2024, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when Martin was asked about the progress of The Winds of Winter, he admitted that he does not know why it has taken so long but assured fans that finishing the book is still a top priority for him. He said:

Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time. But that’s still a priority. A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They’re saying] ‘Oh, he’ll never be finished.’ Maybe they’re right. I don’t know. I’m alive right now! I seem pretty vital!

The Winds of Winter plot

There is not much information about the story in The Winds of Winter, but Martin has shared some clues over the years based on the events of the previous iconic books and the Game of Thrones TV show.

The Winds of Winter will continue the story from where A Dance with Dragons ended. The story is expected to dive deeper into the ongoing struggles for power, survival, and mystery, with many unresolved plotlines like the fate of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen’s rise to power, and the looming threat of the White Walkers.

Martin has hinted at darker and more dramatic events, and the stakes are higher than ever as characters confront battles, betrayals, and political intrigue. According to Entertainment Weekly, the author teased that his upcoming novel would feature some grim business. He said:

There are a lot of dark chapters right now in the boothat I’m writing. It is called The Winds of Winter, and I’ve been telling you for 20 years that winter was coming. Winter is the time when things die, and cold and ice and darkness fill the world, so this is not going to be the happy feel-good that people may be hoping for. Some of the characters [are] in very dark places.

He continued:

In any story, the classic structure is, ‘Things get worse before they get better,’ so things are getting worse for a lot of people.

Frequently asked questions

As of this writing, George R.R. Martin has not announced The Winds of Winter release date. In December 2024, he mentioned that he might never finish the novel or the series but emphasized that it remains a priority for him.

