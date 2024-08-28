Global site navigation

Best self-help books for women: turn doubt into confidence
Best self-help books for women: turn doubt into confidence

by  Rodah Mogeni 8 min read

Self-help books are known for giving people the momentum to keep moving forward. These books inspire you to boost confidence, embrace vulnerability, and discover your true purpose. Here are the best self-help books for women that offer a roadmap to personal growth and resilience.

Best self-help books for women
Self-help books inspire you to boost confidence, embrace vulnerability, and discover your true purpose. Photo: Image Source (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

When compiling this list of the best self-help books for women, we considered factors such as the credibility and expertise of the authors, the relevance and timelessness of the content, and reader reviews and testimonials. However, this list can vary greatly depending on individual circumstances, preferences, and goals.

Best self-help books for women

The best self-help books for women are not just reads but game-changers. These books will help you conquer fears, embrace your strengths, and step into your most empowered self. Credible sources such as Forbes, TGLM and Headway greatly influenced the rankings of these books.

TitleAuthor
Girl, Stop ApologisingRachel Hollis
Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own PersonShonda Rhimes
Mindset: The New Psychology of SuccessCarol S. Dweck
The Confidence Code: The Science and Art of Self-Assurance—What Women Should KnowKatty Kay and Claire Shipman
Blink: The Power of Thinking Without ThinkingMalcolm Gladwell
Can’t Hurt MeDavid Goggins
Feel the Fear and Do It AnywaySusan Jeffers
What to Expect the First YearHeidi Murkoff, Sharon Mazel
You Owe You: Ignite Your Power, Your Purpose, and Your WhyEric Thomas
Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our LivesLori Gottlieb
Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond FearElizabeth Gilbert
The Ruthless Elimination of HurryJohn Mark Comer
Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and LeadBrené Brown
You Are Your Best ThingRandom House
The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to FaithGabrielle Bernstein

1. Girl, Stop Apologising

Rachel Hollis
Rachel Hollis, author of Girl, Stop Apologizing. Photos: @BMV Books, @msrachelhollis (Modified by editor)
Source: Instagram
  • Year of publication: 2019
  • Author: Rachel Hollis
  • Publisher: HarperCollins Leadership
  • Main themes: Female empowerment, self-confidence, goal-setting

Girl, Stop Apologising is among the best self-help books for women. The book encourages women to embrace their ambitions, ignore societal expectations, and confidently pursue their passions. It is a call to action for women to abandon the need for external validation and instead focus on achieving their personal goals.

In a quote from Rachel Hollis' website about why she wrote Girl, Stop Apologising it is stated:

Girl, Stop Apologizing is for my community who is hungry for their dreams. It's for my hustlers who are up till 2am working towards their goals.

2. Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person

Shonda Rhimes and Barack Obama
Shonda Rhimes and Barack Obama. Photos: @thandi_yanda, @shondarhimes (Modified by editor)
Source: Instagram
  • Year of publication: 2015
  • Author: Shonda Rhimes
  • Publisher: Simon & Schuster
  • Main themes: Saying yes to life, self-discovery, overcoming fear

Shonda Rhimes' Year of Yes is a deeply personal account of how a year of embracing opportunities transformed her life. The author shares how saying "yes" to new experiences and challenges led to profound personal growth. It is a testament to the power of stepping out of one’s comfort zone.

3. Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

Carol S. Dweck
Carol S. Dweck. Photos: @happiness.library, @carolsdweck (Modified by editor)
Source: Instagram
  • Year of publication: 2006
  • Author: Carol S. Dweck
  • Publisher: Ballantine Books
  • Main themes: Growth mindset, learning, resilience

In Mindset, Carol S. Dweck presents groundbreaking research on how success in school, work, sports, the arts, and almost every human endeavour can be dramatically influenced by how people perceive their talents and abilities.

4. The Confidence Code: The Science and Art of Self-Assurance—What Women Should Know

personal development books
The best self-help books for women are not just reads but game-changers. Photo: Xu Wu
Source: Getty Images
  • Year of publication: 2014
  • Author: Katty Kay and Claire Shipman
  • Publisher: HarperCollins
  • Main themes: Confidence in women, gender dynamics, self-assurance

The Confidence Code by Katty Kay is one of the best self-help books focusing on confidence, gender dynamics, and self-assurance. Claire Shipman shows that by acting on your best instincts and daring to be authentic, you can feel the transformative power of a life of confidence.

The book has a 4.4/5 rating on Amazon, and provides practical insights into building confidence, challenging societal expectations, and embracing one’s worth.

5. Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking

Malcolm Gladwell
Malcolm Gladwell. Photos: @Chapter One on Facebook and @malcolmgladwell on Instagram (Modified by editor)
Source: UGC
  • Year of publication: 2005
  • Author: Malcolm Gladwell
  • Publisher: Little, Brown and Company
  • Main themes: Intuition, rapid cognition, decision-making

Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink explores the power of your unconscious mind and how it influences your decisions. It explains why some people are brilliant decision-makers while others are inept.

6. Can’t Hurt Me

David Goggins
David Goggins. Photos: Ryan Cole and Rafu Books Kenya (Modified by editor)
Source: Facebook
  • Year of publication: 2018
  • Author: David Goggins
  • Publisher: Lioncrest Publishing
  • Main themes: Mental toughness, overcoming adversity, self-discipline

David Goggins' Can’t Hurt Me is a raw and inspiring memoir that chronicles his journey from a troubled childhood to becoming one of the world’s top athletes. The author shares his philosophy of mental toughness, emphasising the importance of pushing beyond one’s limits to achieve greatness.

7. Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway

Susan Jeffers
Susan Jeffers, author of Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway. Photos: @Feel the Fear with Susan Jeffers and Jon Acuff (Modified by editor)
Source: Facebook
  • Year of publication: 1987
  • Author: Susan Jeffers
  • Publisher: Ballantine Books
  • Main themes: Overcoming fear, self-empowerment, facing challenges

Susan Jeffers’ Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway is a classic in the self-help genre that offers practical strategies for facing and overcoming fear. Jeffers provides a road map to help you feel your concerns while taking steps to move forward.

8. What to Expect the First Year

What to expect the first year Heidi Murkff and Sharon Mazel
Heidi Murkff and Sharon Mazel. Photos: @Sharon Mazel, USO Naples and Lupita Lissette (Modified by editor)
Source: Facebook
  • Year of publication: 1989
  • Author: Heidi Murkoff, Sharon Mazel
  • Publisher: Workman Publishing
  • Main themes: Parenting, infant care, first-year development

What to Expect the First Year should be your top priority if you are looking for the best self-improvement books for new parents. It is a comprehensive guide offering advice on everything from breastfeeding to sleep training. The book discusses a baby's monthly growth and development, feeding, sleeping habits, illnesses, and safety.

9. You Owe You: Ignite Your Power, Your Purpose, and Your Why

best self-improvement books
The right self-improvement book can give you the momentum to keep moving forward. Photo: Maskot
Source: Getty Images
  • Year of publication: 2022
  • Author: Eric Thomas
  • Publisher: Rodale Books
  • Main themes: Motivation, purpose, self-empowerment

In You Owe You, Eric Thomas delivers a motivational blueprint for taking control of one’s life and achieving success by developing self-discipline and a strong work ethic. The author challenges readers to find their purpose and live authentically by harnessing their inner power.

10. Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives

Lori Gottlieb
Lori Gottlieb, author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone. Photos: @The Stacks and @LoriGottlieb (Modified by editor)
Source: Facebook
  • Year of publication: 2019
  • Author: Lori Gottlieb
  • Publisher: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
  • Main themes: Therapy, self-discovery, mental health

Maybe You Should Talk To Someone is among the best personal development books exploring therapy's inner chambers and examining it from a therapist's perspective and as a patient.

The book intertwines Gottlieb's experiences with those of her patients by providing a candid exploration of the human condition. It is a compelling read that sheds light on the complexities of mental health and the power of therapy.

11. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear

Elizabeth Gilbert
Elizabeth Gilbert. Photos: @Elizabeth Gilbert and Dukagjini Bookstore (Modified by editor)
Source: Facebook
  • Year of publication: 2015
  • Author: Elizabeth Gilbert
  • Publisher: Riverhead Books
  • Main themes: Creativity, overcoming fear, living authentically

In Big Magic, Elizabeth Gilbert encourages readers to embrace their creativity without fear or judgment. The author encourages readers to let go of fear and embrace curiosity as a driving force for personal expression.

12. The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry

John Mark Comer
John Mark Comer. Photos: @Book-Joint and Leverage Women (Modified by editor)
Source: Facebook
  • Year of publication: 2019
  • Author: John Mark Comer
  • Publisher: WaterBrook
  • Main themes: Slowing down, simplicity, spiritual growth

John Mark Comer's The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry is a guide to slowing down and embracing a more intentional lifestyle. Comer advocates for a slower, more deliberate approach to life inspired by the teachings of Jesus. The book explores practical ways to eliminate hurry, create margin, and live a more spiritually fulfilling life.

13. Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead

Brené Brown
Brené Brown. Photos: @60 Minutes and @Seeker & Sage (Modified by editor)
Source: Facebook
  • Year of publication: 2012
  • Author: Brené Brown
  • Publisher: Gotham Books
  • Main themes: Vulnerability, courage, connection

Brené Brown’s Daring Greatly delves into the power of vulnerability and how embracing it can lead to a more meaningful life. The author argues that vulnerability is not weakness but our clearest path to courage, engagement, and meaningful connection.

14. You Are Your Best Thing

Tarana Burke and Brene Brown
Tarana Burke and Brené Brown. Photos: @Windhoek Book Den, @Ranch & Coast Magazine, @Brit Morin (Modified by editor)
Source: Facebook
  • Year of publication: 2021
  • Authors: Tarana Burke and Brené Brown
  • Publisher: Random House
  • Main themes: Vulnerability, Black identity, healing

You Are Your Best Thing is a powerful anthology curated by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown that explores vulnerability and resilience within the Black community. The book features essays from various writers and offers personal stories that highlight the intersection of race, identity, and healing.

15. The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith

self-help books for women
Self-help books guide you to becoming the best version of yourself. Photo: Myriam Meloni
Source: Getty Images
  • Year of publication: 2016
  • Author: Gabrielle Bernstein
  • Publisher: Hay House Inc.
  • Main themes: Spirituality, overcoming fear, faith

In The Universe Has Your Back, Gabrielle Bernstein guides readers from fear to faith. The book is centred on the idea that the universe always works in your favour, even when things seem difficult. The author offers spiritual tools and meditative practices to help readers trust in the process of life.

What is the most popular self-help book?

According to Forbes, some of the most popular self-help books for women are Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes, Maybe You Should Talk To Someone by Lori Gottlieb, and Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffers.

Do therapists recommend self-help books?

Therapists often recommend self-help books as a complementary resource to therapy. These books provide valuable insights, coping strategies, and exercises that clients can work on between sessions. Reading and implementing the knowledge harnessed from these books will help you easily navigate life's challenges.

Do self-help books really work?

As stated by Harper's Bazaar Australia, self-help books can be effective. However, their impact largely depends on the reader’s willingness to apply the advice and insights they offer. For those who actively engage with the content—by reflecting, setting goals, and practising new behaviours—self-help books can foster significant personal growth.

How to pick a self-help book

Choosing the right self-help book involves considering your current challenges and goals. Per Penny Zenker, you should start by identifying areas where you seek improvement, then research the authors, read reviews of self-help books and look for implementation tips.

The above collection of the best self-help books for women will help you navigate life's challenges confidently and gracefully. Embrace the wisdom within these pages, and let it guide you to becoming the best version of yourself. Your next chapter is waiting—make it extraordinary.

