Best self-help books for women: turn doubt into confidence

Self-help books are known for giving people the momentum to keep moving forward. These books inspire you to boost confidence, embrace vulnerability, and discover your true purpose. Here are the best self-help books for women that offer a roadmap to personal growth and resilience.

When compiling this list of the best self-help books for women, we considered factors such as the credibility and expertise of the authors, the relevance and timelessness of the content, and reader reviews and testimonials. However, this list can vary greatly depending on individual circumstances, preferences, and goals.

Best self-help books for women

The best self-help books for women are not just reads but game-changers. These books will help you conquer fears, embrace your strengths, and step into your most empowered self. Credible sources such as Forbes, TGLM and Headway greatly influenced the rankings of these books.

Title Author Girl, Stop Apologising Rachel Hollis Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person Shonda Rhimes Mindset: The New Psychology of Success Carol S. Dweck The Confidence Code: The Science and Art of Self-Assurance—What Women Should Know Katty Kay and Claire Shipman Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking Malcolm Gladwell Can’t Hurt Me David Goggins Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway Susan Jeffers What to Expect the First Year Heidi Murkoff, Sharon Mazel You Owe You: Ignite Your Power, Your Purpose, and Your Why Eric Thomas Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Lori Gottlieb Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear Elizabeth Gilbert The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry John Mark Comer Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead Brené Brown You Are Your Best Thing Random House The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith Gabrielle Bernstein

1. Girl, Stop Apologising

Rachel Hollis, author of Girl, Stop Apologizing.

Year of publication: 2019

2019 Author: Rachel Hollis

Rachel Hollis Publisher: HarperCollins Leadership

HarperCollins Leadership Main themes: Female empowerment, self-confidence, goal-setting

Girl, Stop Apologising is among the best self-help books for women. The book encourages women to embrace their ambitions, ignore societal expectations, and confidently pursue their passions. It is a call to action for women to abandon the need for external validation and instead focus on achieving their personal goals.

In a quote from Rachel Hollis' website about why she wrote Girl, Stop Apologising it is stated:

Girl, Stop Apologizing is for my community who is hungry for their dreams. It's for my hustlers who are up till 2am working towards their goals.

2. Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person

Shonda Rhimes and Barack Obama.

Year of publication: 2015

2015 Author: Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Simon & Schuster Main themes: Saying yes to life, self-discovery, overcoming fear

Shonda Rhimes' Year of Yes is a deeply personal account of how a year of embracing opportunities transformed her life. The author shares how saying "yes" to new experiences and challenges led to profound personal growth. It is a testament to the power of stepping out of one’s comfort zone.

3. Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

Carol S. Dweck.

Year of publication: 2006

2006 Author: Carol S. Dweck

Carol S. Dweck Publisher: Ballantine Books

Ballantine Books Main themes: Growth mindset, learning, resilience

In Mindset, Carol S. Dweck presents groundbreaking research on how success in school, work, sports, the arts, and almost every human endeavour can be dramatically influenced by how people perceive their talents and abilities.

4. The Confidence Code: The Science and Art of Self-Assurance—What Women Should Know

The best self-help books for women are not just reads but game-changers. Photo: Xu Wu

Year of publication: 2014

2014 Author: Katty Kay and Claire Shipman

Katty Kay and Claire Shipman Publisher: HarperCollins

HarperCollins Main themes: Confidence in women, gender dynamics, self-assurance

The Confidence Code by Katty Kay is one of the best self-help books focusing on confidence, gender dynamics, and self-assurance. Claire Shipman shows that by acting on your best instincts and daring to be authentic, you can feel the transformative power of a life of confidence.

The book has a 4.4/5 rating on Amazon, and provides practical insights into building confidence, challenging societal expectations, and embracing one’s worth.

5. Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking

Malcolm Gladwell.

Year of publication: 2005

2005 Author: Malcolm Gladwell

Malcolm Gladwell Publisher: Little, Brown and Company

Little, Brown and Company Main themes: Intuition, rapid cognition, decision-making

Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink explores the power of your unconscious mind and how it influences your decisions. It explains why some people are brilliant decision-makers while others are inept.

6. Can’t Hurt Me

David Goggins.

Year of publication: 2018

2018 Author: David Goggins

David Goggins Publisher: Lioncrest Publishing

Lioncrest Publishing Main themes: Mental toughness, overcoming adversity, self-discipline

David Goggins' Can’t Hurt Me is a raw and inspiring memoir that chronicles his journey from a troubled childhood to becoming one of the world’s top athletes. The author shares his philosophy of mental toughness, emphasising the importance of pushing beyond one’s limits to achieve greatness.

7. Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway

Susan Jeffers, author of Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway.

Year of publication: 1987

1987 Author: Susan Jeffers

Susan Jeffers Publisher: Ballantine Books

Ballantine Books Main themes: Overcoming fear, self-empowerment, facing challenges

Susan Jeffers’ Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway is a classic in the self-help genre that offers practical strategies for facing and overcoming fear. Jeffers provides a road map to help you feel your concerns while taking steps to move forward.

8. What to Expect the First Year

Heidi Murkff and Sharon Mazel.

Year of publication: 1989

1989 Author: Heidi Murkoff, Sharon Mazel

Heidi Murkoff, Sharon Mazel Publisher: Workman Publishing

Workman Publishing Main themes: Parenting, infant care, first-year development

What to Expect the First Year should be your top priority if you are looking for the best self-improvement books for new parents. It is a comprehensive guide offering advice on everything from breastfeeding to sleep training. The book discusses a baby's monthly growth and development, feeding, sleeping habits, illnesses, and safety.

9. You Owe You: Ignite Your Power, Your Purpose, and Your Why

The right self-improvement book can give you the momentum to keep moving forward.

Year of publication: 2022

2022 Author: Eric Thomas

Eric Thomas Publisher: Rodale Books

Rodale Books Main themes: Motivation, purpose, self-empowerment

In You Owe You, Eric Thomas delivers a motivational blueprint for taking control of one’s life and achieving success by developing self-discipline and a strong work ethic. The author challenges readers to find their purpose and live authentically by harnessing their inner power.

10. Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives

Lori Gottlieb, author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.

Year of publication: 2019

2019 Author: Lori Gottlieb

Lori Gottlieb Publisher: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Main themes: Therapy, self-discovery, mental health

Maybe You Should Talk To Someone is among the best personal development books exploring therapy's inner chambers and examining it from a therapist's perspective and as a patient.

The book intertwines Gottlieb's experiences with those of her patients by providing a candid exploration of the human condition. It is a compelling read that sheds light on the complexities of mental health and the power of therapy.

11. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear

Elizabeth Gilbert.

Year of publication: 2015

2015 Author: Elizabeth Gilbert

Elizabeth Gilbert Publisher: Riverhead Books

Riverhead Books Main themes: Creativity, overcoming fear, living authentically

In Big Magic, Elizabeth Gilbert encourages readers to embrace their creativity without fear or judgment. The author encourages readers to let go of fear and embrace curiosity as a driving force for personal expression.

12. The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry

John Mark Comer.

Year of publication: 2019

2019 Author: John Mark Comer

John Mark Comer Publisher: WaterBrook

WaterBrook Main themes: Slowing down, simplicity, spiritual growth

John Mark Comer's The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry is a guide to slowing down and embracing a more intentional lifestyle. Comer advocates for a slower, more deliberate approach to life inspired by the teachings of Jesus. The book explores practical ways to eliminate hurry, create margin, and live a more spiritually fulfilling life.

13. Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead

Brené Brown.

Year of publication: 2012

2012 Author: Brené Brown

Brené Brown Publisher: Gotham Books

Gotham Books Main themes: Vulnerability, courage, connection

Brené Brown’s Daring Greatly delves into the power of vulnerability and how embracing it can lead to a more meaningful life. The author argues that vulnerability is not weakness but our clearest path to courage, engagement, and meaningful connection.

14. You Are Your Best Thing

Tarana Burke and Brené Brown.

Year of publication: 2021

2021 Authors: Tarana Burke and Brené Brown

Tarana Burke and Brené Brown Publisher: Random House

Random House Main themes: Vulnerability, Black identity, healing

You Are Your Best Thing is a powerful anthology curated by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown that explores vulnerability and resilience within the Black community. The book features essays from various writers and offers personal stories that highlight the intersection of race, identity, and healing.

15. The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith

Self-help books guide you to becoming the best version of yourself.

Year of publication: 2016

2016 Author: Gabrielle Bernstein

Gabrielle Bernstein Publisher: Hay House Inc.

Hay House Inc. Main themes: Spirituality, overcoming fear, faith

In The Universe Has Your Back, Gabrielle Bernstein guides readers from fear to faith. The book is centred on the idea that the universe always works in your favour, even when things seem difficult. The author offers spiritual tools and meditative practices to help readers trust in the process of life.

What is the most popular self-help book?

According to Forbes, some of the most popular self-help books for women are Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes, Maybe You Should Talk To Someone by Lori Gottlieb, and Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffers.

Do therapists recommend self-help books?

Therapists often recommend self-help books as a complementary resource to therapy. These books provide valuable insights, coping strategies, and exercises that clients can work on between sessions. Reading and implementing the knowledge harnessed from these books will help you easily navigate life's challenges.

Do self-help books really work?

As stated by Harper's Bazaar Australia, self-help books can be effective. However, their impact largely depends on the reader’s willingness to apply the advice and insights they offer. For those who actively engage with the content—by reflecting, setting goals, and practising new behaviours—self-help books can foster significant personal growth.

How to pick a self-help book

Choosing the right self-help book involves considering your current challenges and goals. Per Penny Zenker, you should start by identifying areas where you seek improvement, then research the authors, read reviews of self-help books and look for implementation tips.

The above collection of the best self-help books for women will help you navigate life's challenges confidently and gracefully. Embrace the wisdom within these pages, and let it guide you to becoming the best version of yourself. Your next chapter is waiting—make it extraordinary.

