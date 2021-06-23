Supreme Court of Appeal Dismisses Malema’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Former MP

The Supreme Court of Appeal has set aside EFF party leader's defamation lawsuit against former MP Thembinkosi Rawula

The Supreme Court found that Malema had not presented sufficient evidence to support his case against Rawula

Malema had initially sued Rawula for false and defamatory statements and was suing him for a sum of R1 million

EFF party leader Julius Malema had his defamation lawsuit against former Member of Parliament Thembinkosi Rawula thrown out by the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday 23 June.

According to The Citizen, Malema had initially sued Rawula for a sum of R1 million at the Eastern Cape High Court. However, the case was dismissed in November 2019.

EFF leader Julius Malema lost his defamation case against former MP Thembinkosi Rawula. Image: Laird Forbes / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malema claimed that Rawula had ruined his political image by making claims that Malema was involved in the now liquidated VBS Bank looting scandal.

Malema wanted the statements made by Rawula in a now-deleted Facebook post to be declared false and defamatory. He also applied for an interdict against Rawula to stop him from making such claims in future.

According to News 24, Rawula claimed Malema and Floyd Shivambu at a meeting of the party’s central command team, had admitted to receiving money from VBS. Rawula also alleged Malema and Shivumbu treated the EFF party like it belonged to them.

The Supreme Court of Appeal found that Malema did not present any evidence in regards to his claim against Rawula that showed Rawula had obtained privileged information.

Malema was also criticized by the judges for suing Rawula and not media publications that also alleged that Malema was involved in the VBS looting scandal..

“It was telling that the applicant had taken no action against the print or electronic media for any injury to his good name or reputation.”

The judgement can be read below:

