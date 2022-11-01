Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims that her legal representatives did not withdraw from representing her

Mkhwebane said the situation was “blown out of proportion” following the walkout but legal team is still representing her

She said that she feels her rights are being violated by the committee and compared the proceedings to being in an abusive relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she was not surprised when her legal team walked out of the hearing into her fitness to hold office last week. She claims that the team did not withdraw from the hearing.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims that her legal team did not withdraw. Image: Leila Dougan

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwebane said the situation was “blown out of proportion” following the walkout. She appeared in court on Tuesday, 1 November, continuing to fight for her job.

During an interview with eNCA, the suspended public protector compared the court proceedings to being in an abusive relationship. She said:

“I was forced to sit. I asked to be excused. I can’t sit on a proceeding where my legal representatives are not there.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mkhwebane said that she feels the committee is violating her rights. She added that Advocate Dali Mpofu would continue to represent her and said he is preparing for the Constitutional Court.

Committee member Doris Dlakude told EWN they wanted answers regarding the walkout. Mkhwebane previously accused the Section 194 committee of being hostile toward her.

Citizens react to the court drama:

@mosiath said:

“The Committee is seeing right through her gimmicks. The People’s PP and The People’s Advo cannot fool everyone.”

@NapoThejane commented:

“I feel sorry for Mkhwebane but she brought It all upon herself.”

Dali Mpofu wishes suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane “good luck” as he drops her as a client

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Suspended Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane can’t seem to catch a break. Mkhwebane’s legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, decided to bail on her as she faces a Section 194 inquiry to determine her fitness for office.

Mpofu announced that he was abandoning his client on Thursday, 27 October, stating that he can no longer be part of the impeachment inquiry because of the illegal activities.

According to TimesLIVE, Mpofu’s decision to pull out of the case came after the committee chair, Qubudile Dyantyi, denied Mkwebane’s legal team’s application to adjourn the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News