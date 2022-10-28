Advocate Dali Mpofu has left his client, Busiswe Mkhwebane, high and dry after pulling out as her legal representatives

Mpofu was unhappy with the Section 194 inquiry committee chair denied his application to postpone Mkhwebane's impeachment trial

South Africans believe that Mpofu pulled out of the case because he released that he would lose the case

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane can't seem to catch a break. Mkhwebane's legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, decided to bail on her as she faces a Section 194 inquiry to determine her fitness for office.

Advocate Dali Mpofu no longer represents suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her impeachment trial. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mpofu announced that he was abandoning his client on Thursday, 27 October, stating that he can no longer be part of the impeachment inquiry because of the illegal activities.

According to TimesLIVE, Mpofu's decision to pull out of the case came after the committee chair, Qubudile Dyantyi, denied Mkwebane's legal team's application to adjourn the matter.

They asked for the postponement of the matter pending a review court application. Mpofu stated that in normal processes, an authority would postpone a matter when it is aware of a review process which will be instituted against it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mpofu added that failure to postpone the matter would mean that the official would be in contempt of court. Mkhwebane told the chair that she did not give her legal team a mandate to withdraw from her matter, reports eNCA.

Mpofu ended his withdrawal speech by wishing Mkhwebane luck in her impeachment trial.

"Good luck; maybe we will see you again, maybe not," said Mpofu.

South Africans react

@EdS_888 said:

"More delaying tactics by Mpofu. We know that this is an act to delay or try and collapse the hearing. Mkhwebane may act like she wasn’t aware of this move, but it’s clear that this is part of the plan."

@MarkWhy69992175 said:

"So, he realised he couldnt win and went to plan B?"

@091780a1b1de4e4 said:

"Mpofu only stepped aside because he knows that he is on the losing side."

@nomahentsele said:

"This move should be given an official Legal Term, an 'Adv Teffo move'."

@MhlangaMkhulul9 said:

"The committee must let Mkhwebane and her legal team employ their delaying tactics until her term officially comes to an end."

@ESNK said:

"She probably can't pay up no more. Sadly though the people that were behind her ending her career are no where now."

Suspended public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane runs up R147 million legal bill

Briefly News previously reported that Busisiwe Mkhwebane has racked up an impressive R147 million legal bill since she came into office in 2016.

The amount was revealed at the suspended Public Protectors impeachment inquiry in Parliament on Thursday, 8 September.

According to the Daily Maverick, the Section 194 impeachment inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebanes's fitness to hold office resumed after an almost two-week break on Thursday with a summary of her office's legal expenses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News