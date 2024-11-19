A KZN woman had the online community members heartbroken after sharing a post about an abandoned infant

The woman took a video with the infant and shared it on TikTok, attracting thousands of comments in turn

Social media users prayed for the baby's protection and thanked the lady for picking up the infant

A lady found a baby left by a mother on a bus in KZN. Credit: Cultures Studio / Getty Images

We are truly going through the most as a nation, and while our first reaction is to hold others responsible for their actions, we have no idea what each person is going through or what their mental state is.

A local lady could not believe her eyes when she saw a baby's face in a blanket underneath a seat, so she decided to record a video and share it on TikT under her user handle @mazwide34, looking for the mom.

Abandoned underneath a seat

In the clip, the woman carries the baby and shares that the mother got off the bus in Mayville. As one of the last passengers, she noticed a blanket under the seat and looked closer, only to see a baby's face. She describes what the mother is wearing in detail.

Mzansi's saddened by the woman's post

Over 4.2K men and women rushed to the TikTok user's comment section to express their pain after seeing the post. Women who can not have kids shared how sad it was to see others dumping babies when they are longing to be parents.

User @official_yanga said:

"At least akayibulelanga if umnikwe back uzombulala (at least she didn't kill her; if given her back, she'll kill the baby). Hope they find a home for the child.

User @mremza prayed:

"Please protect that baby in Jesus' name. You will be blessed."

User @nombulelosandyxab commented:

"This is so sad😔😔😔I just had a baby girl. I can't even begin to think of such a thing, no matter the situation, there is always a solution 😞."

User @KaVumezitha shared:

"We going through a lot, guys, yazi uyikhohliwe😭😭😭😫."

User @Mbiklieza1 added:

"Yet some of us are struggling to get pregnant, kodwa people throw kids away."

User @Ziyanda Mkhize said:

"😢😢I really wish women who can't conceive can be this lucky. Angayi kwakuleyo police station, azikhulisele yina nje as long ezoyinika konke. Thixo💔💔💔these innocent souls don't deserve this."

