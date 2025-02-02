A TikTok video shows the heartbreaking moment that a baby was discovered in a bad environment

The clip shows the aftermath of a tiny, newborn-looking, infant that was abandoned by its mother

Many people were touched by the TikTok video showing the sad beginning of the innocent baby's life

A TikTok video went viral after people saw that it was about an abandoned baby. In the clip, women gathered after finding the child.

A TikTok video of women in a community finding an abandoned baby went viral. Image: @limise06098 / TikTok / FG Trade / Getty Images

The video of the abandoned child attracted more than 73,000 likes as many were moved. More than 6,000 people commented on the video of the innocent baby.

Abandoned baby discovered by women

In a TikTok video by @limise06098, a woman on a grassy footpath cradled a baby who looked like a newborn. In the video, the group of women gathered and many of them sounded concerned. Watch the video of the ladies finding the baby below:

SA moved by video of abandoned baby

Online users were touched by the video of the baby. Many expressed anger that someone would leave the baby to fend for themselves. Law For All highlights that it is illegal for parents to leave a child for no reason without contact for three months or more. A 2020 University of Pretoria study revealed that an average of 3,500 babies are abandoned per year in South Africa.

Statistics show that there are thousands of babies abandoned in South Africa and abandonment is a criminal offence. Image: Steve Glass

Rosey Palesa 🇿🇦 was upset:

"The fact that I’m struggling to get pregnant and people throw babies. God’s will sometimes hurts😭💔"

nthabisengmaba added:

"I lost a baby last week, 😪yet someone threw the baby away."

Nomvula commented:

"This was sad until ama finger print ."

Pudding said:

"Please contact me...I can be a mother to him🙏"

👸🏾Empress Nefertiti👸🏾 reflected:

"The hospitals must have a safe space for people to leave their kids there.. We never know if this was postpartum depression or vele they didn't want the baby to begin with."

Hope 🌸noticed:

"She is hungry hle give him/her some milk in the meantime 🥺"

