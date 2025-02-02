Community Finds Abandoned Newborn in Bushy Road, TikTok Video Moves SA: “She’s Hungry”
- A TikTok video shows the heartbreaking moment that a baby was discovered in a bad environment
- The clip shows the aftermath of a tiny, newborn-looking, infant that was abandoned by its mother
- Many people were touched by the TikTok video showing the sad beginning of the innocent baby's life
A TikTok video went viral after people saw that it was about an abandoned baby. In the clip, women gathered after finding the child.
The video of the abandoned child attracted more than 73,000 likes as many were moved. More than 6,000 people commented on the video of the innocent baby.
Abandoned baby discovered by women
In a TikTok video by @limise06098, a woman on a grassy footpath cradled a baby who looked like a newborn. In the video, the group of women gathered and many of them sounded concerned. Watch the video of the ladies finding the baby below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA moved by video of abandoned baby
Online users were touched by the video of the baby. Many expressed anger that someone would leave the baby to fend for themselves. Law For All highlights that it is illegal for parents to leave a child for no reason without contact for three months or more. A 2020 University of Pretoria study revealed that an average of 3,500 babies are abandoned per year in South Africa.
Rosey Palesa 🇿🇦 was upset:
"The fact that I’m struggling to get pregnant and people throw babies. God’s will sometimes hurts😭💔"
nthabisengmaba added:
"I lost a baby last week, 😪yet someone threw the baby away."
Nomvula commented:
"This was sad until ama finger print ."
Pudding said:
"Please contact me...I can be a mother to him🙏"
👸🏾Empress Nefertiti👸🏾 reflected:
"The hospitals must have a safe space for people to leave their kids there.. We never know if this was postpartum depression or vele they didn't want the baby to begin with."
Hope 🌸noticed:
"She is hungry hle give him/her some milk in the meantime 🥺"
Stories about abandoned kids and babies
- A Good Samaritan stepped up to help, Briefly News reported that a young man fended for poor children living on the street.
- One online user shared a TikTok video showing the baby they found abandoned in Durban, which amassed strong reactions.
- South Africans were touched after a woman left her newborn at a police station in the Eastern Cape.
- People were amazed after a woman owned up to abandoning her very young baby in a heartbreaking message.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za