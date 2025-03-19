Eskom has implemented Stage 2 loadshedding until 5 am on Thursday, 20 March 2025

The power utility blamed the loss of five generation units as the reason for loadshedding

South Africans are annoyed that Eskom once again implemented loadshedding on short notice

Eskom has decided to implements Stage 2 loadshedding, leaving South Africans annoyed. Image: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

Loadshedding is back and South Africans are annoyed by the return of the dreaded power outages.

Eskom announced late on Wednesday, 19 March 2025, that they were implementing Stage 2 loadshedding on short notice. Eskom on Wednesday evening announced it had implemented stage 2 load-shedding.

Loadshedding will be implemented until 5 am on Thursday, 20 March 2025 according to the power utility.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Loss of generation units leads to loadshedding

The spokesperson for the power utility, Daphne Mokwena, stated that they faced a loss of generation units which led to the decision to implement Stage 2 loadshedding.

Mokwena stated that the loss of five generation units just before the peak period led to the decision.

She added that Eskom was also focused on ensuring they had a steady supply ahead of the winter months.

“We continue to prioritise planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions,” she said.

She also urged the public to use electricity sparing in light of the current situation.

Democratic Alliance concerned by return of loadshedding

The sudden return of loadshedding has left the Democratic Alliance (DA) concerned. The party stated that the unannounced return of loadshedding would bring more economic devastation.

"The DA shares in the outrage of all South Africans at this bout of loadshedding with zero notice. We stand together in outrage," it said.

The party argued that the sudden implementation of loadshedding proved that there was a need for a competitive energy generation market.

"South Africa needs new generation capacity to be built now. This is an immediate, and pressing concern for our nation," the party stated.

South Africans annoyed with loadshedding

Social media users didn’t take too kindly to the news, expressing their annoyance at the return of loadshedding.

Goolam Rasool said:

“Can only be sabotaged once again.”

Andrew Hempel added:

“The comrades are at it again. Greed, corruption, oh how the big crocodile words come back to haunt us.”

Kandy Irving speculated:

“Being done deliberately because of the long weekend.”

Sandra Helen added:

“Eskom syndicates at it again. Fighting amongst each other for loot.”

Sanjay Jankhi stated:

“All five units at the same time? Seriously? Incompetent.”

uMkhonto weSizwe Party and DA lament loadshedding's return

Briefly News reported that the DA and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party slammed the return of loadshedding.

Eskom announced after 10 months of no loadshedding, rolling blackouts were implemented because of unexpected breakdowns.

The official opposition MK Party blamed loadshedding on poor management, sabotage and corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News