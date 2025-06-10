Residents of the Eastern Cape were greeted with a winter spectacle as snowfall blanketed parts of the province

The South African Weather Service had predicted snow in elevated regions, which has led to some roads being closed

People in Mzansi reacted to the TikTok video, which has gone viral online, as they shared their thoughts

Residents of the Eastern Cape woke up to a winter spectacle as snowfall blanketed parts of the province overnight, creating a picturesque scene that has since gone viral on social media.

Footage of snow in the Eastern Cape

The clip, which was shared by TikTok user @snowreportsa, shows glimpses of how the province was covered with snowfall, stunning many people in South Africa. The thick layers of snow covered rooftops, fields, and a road in the high-lying in Nieu-Bethesda.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had issued a warning earlier this week, predicting cold fronts and possible snow in elevated regions. As temperatures dropped significantly on Monday evening, the snowfall began, delighting residents while also prompting travel alerts due to slippery conditions on mountain passes and rural roads.

According to @snowreportsa, the incident that took place on 9 June 2025 was reported by authorities, who informed that Lootsberg Pass nearby was closed.

The TikTok video went viral on social media, sparking a massive reaction from Mzansi peeps, and it gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch footage of the snow in the Eastern Cape below:

Snowfall in the Eastern Cape stuns SA peeps

Snowfall in the Eastern Cape has taken South Africa by surprise, stunning residents across the province. The picturesque scenes, featuring snow-covered rooftops and fields, have gone viral on social media. Many people expressed their awe as they took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts, saying:

Faithogle5 said:

"It's snowing here in Drakensberg as well."

Cynthia McDonald4910 added:

"And all we get in Gauteng is the cold. Not fair at all."

Joe was in awe as they simply gushed over the snow, saying:

"Beautiful."

Neria expressed

"Wow, so beautiful, it's not fair to Gauteng Province, we get only freezing cold, we too we want SNOW."

Ike raved over the snow, saying:

"Wow, that's absolutely awesome, magnificent."

Bra Eddy replied:

"True, all we get in Gauteng is cold.... It looks beautiful indeed."

Gobs commented:

"I love this time of year in our province; only those of us with snow-ready toys get to have fun outside, while everyone else better stay indoors or call us for a ride."

