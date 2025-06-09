A wedding in Cairo went viral after South Africans celebrated the couple in true Mzansi style

The joyful celebration featured Black South Africans in soccer tops, dancing to amapiano beats, and ululating as the bridal party made their entrance

Many people on social media reacted to the TikTok video as they raved over the heartwarming moment

A wedding celebration in Cairo has captured the hearts of Mzansi after a couple tied the knot and were celebrated in true South African style.

In Mzansi style, a group of South Africans celebrated a couple on their wedding day in Egypt. Image:@lebogang1313

Source: TikTok

Couple in Cairo celebrated Mzansi style on wedding day

A wedding in Egypt has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from users across the continent.

In the video posted by @lebogang1313, the couple, whose names have not yet been publicly shared, were celebrated by Black South Africans dressed in Mzansi's soccer tops. The individuals in the clip broke out in song, and the high-energy dance floor filled with amapiano beats. They were also seen ululating and cheering as the bridal party made their grand entrance.

While on TikTok, @lebogang1313, who uploaded the video of the joyful moment, shared how they came across the couple who got married in Egypt and celebrated them the South African way. They simply said the following:

"I'm sorry, what congratulations to the strangers.. South Africans in Egypt."

The clip of South Africans hyping the couple up entertained many people online, and it went on to generate loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the heartwarming celebration below:

SA loves the heartwarming celebration

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Jongilanga said:

"Naze na testa about pharaoh South Africans are lively."

Gracious_088 expressed:

"My people never disappoint."

Felly shared:

"Everywhere you go, if you see senatla we sing, we can't let senatla dance alone."

Mbali Mbalz Magongo expressed:

"Imagine relocating from Southa, that could never be me."

Steveleola replied:

"South Africa is the chosen country."

Zee cracked joke saying:

"And I'm sure they were not on the wedding list."

Puso_m stated:

"SouthA and everything going on, we still go on like nothing is happening le yang mare."

Rakgadi Tebogo Nkwane commented:

"I love that they are also dancing. SAns are the best!"

Zanele BucsLady Mathonsi simply said:

"I blame COVID. We missed a lot, so we decided to celebrate every moment."

Importance of dancing at wedding

An article by Majesty Event Planners explains the significance of dancing at weddings. The writer explained that the dancing serves as a collective expression of joy and a way to honour the newlyweds’ commitment to each other. Dancing at weddings symbolises togetherness and the unity of the two families becoming one.

