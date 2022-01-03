During Archbishop Desmond Tutu's funeral, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba proposed that the Cape Town International Airportbe renamed

Makgoba suggested that the airport should be named after Tutu to honour his legacy and contributions

South Africans are not on board with the suggestion with some highlighting that doing such would be a dishonour

CAPE TOWN - Now that Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been laid to rest, the current Anglican Church Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has sounded the call for the Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after the late Tutu.

During Tutu's funeral service, Makgoba called on South Africans to remember the legacy left behind by the beloved icon of peace.

South Africans say the money used to rename the Cape Town Internation Airport could be used to uplift communities.

He also added that perhaps those with the means can change the Cape Town airport name as an honour to Tutu, according to News24.

South Africans are not sure renaming Cape Town's airport is the right move

While Makgoba merely made a suggestion, South Africans were quick to react to his request. One person who goes by the handle @JJ_Stellies issued a Twitter poll asking fellow South Africans if they think the airport should be renamed after Tutu.

The poll had over 1 300 votes and the majority of the people in the comments were adamant that a name change would be expensive and therefore unnecessary.

Some people stated that renaming the airport would be against the principles Tutu stood for because the money to change the airport's name could be better used to feed the hungry.

Here are some reactions:

@CWaznie said:

"Would rather let them spend that money to uplift the community surrounding the airport."

@gordonwells said:

"Flying is such a miserable experience. Why dishonour him?"

@hiltandchuckdog said:

"Please let's build NEW infrastructure and by all means name it after an important sentient being."

@stlaurant_ph said:

"This is ridiculous because it is costly and what exactly is his legacy? His gyrating all over the world while Mandela and others spent decades on the island! Minorities are being excluded by the ruling party. Society is being Africanised if you will."

Archbishop Desmond Tutu laid to rest, the world mourns the loss of a great man

Briefly News previously reported that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a man who wore many hats. He was so much more than an archbishop.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was laid to rest in St George's Cathedral where his body had lain in state.

Tutu was a vocal opponent of apartheid and injustice across the world. He was seen by many as one of the last living icons. The funeral was attended by only 100 people due to Covid-19 social distancing measures but tributes from all over the world poured in.

