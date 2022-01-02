Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Ashes Laid to Rest at St George’s Cathedral

The ashes of struggle icon and inspirational religious leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu were laid to rest on Sunday

A small private ceremony was held by his family in which his remains were interred at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba suggested that Cape Town airport be renamed in honour of the Nobel Peace Prize winner

CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba honoured Archbishop Desmond Tutu by interring his ashes at St George's Cathedral in Cape town.

Tutu's family held a private service earlier on Sunday in which the icon's ashes were placed under the tiles of the cathedral.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s ashes were interred at St George’s Cathedral by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. Photo credit: @nomsa_maseko/Benny Gool

Source: Twitter

Makgoba urged South Afircans to take the opportunity to make South Afirca a better place by "turning a page" in the country's history.

He also suggested that Cape Town’s airport should be renamed in honour of the inspirational leader.

An additional service is planned for Tutu in the United Kingdom by the Anglican Church but the date has not yet been determined according to SABC News.

eNCA reported that the Nobel Peace Prize winner reported that Tutu's remains were planed under a memorial stone in front of the high altar.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu laid to rest, the world mourns the loss of a great man

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a man who wore many hats. He was so much more than an archbishop.

The Nobel Peace prize winner was laid to rest in St George's Cathedral where his body had lain in state.

Tutu was a vocal opponent of apartheid and injustice across the world. He was seen by many as one of the last living icons.

The funeral was attended by only 100 people due to Covid-19 social distancing measures but tributes from all over the world poured in.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in attendance and shared some touching photographs from the funeral.

A life well lived: Remembering Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s pioneer of peace

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu led a remarkable life in his 90 years and will be missed by many

Best known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist and his soft-spoken nature, the late Desmond Mpilo Tutu will leave a mark in the many lives he touched in his impactful life. He was born on 7 October, 1931 and passed on 26 December, 2021.

Tutu was a South African Anglican bishop. He was the first black Bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and then the first black Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996.

Source: Briefly News