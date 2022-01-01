7 Family Members Buried Following Mass Shooting by Relative on Christmas Day

The Ndou family were laid to rest on 1 January 2022 following the tragic mass shooting that took seven lives

The alleged killer is a relative of the family who had a dispute with them over a family home

He handed himself over to the police; the funeral was held in Limpopo where all seven family members were buried

LIMPOPO - A family of seven were laid to rest following a tragic mass shooting carried out by a relative.

The Ndou family, which consisted of four children and three adults died on Christmas Day.

The 52-year-old suspect allegedly killed them over an argument over a home belonging to the family.

He appeared at the local Magistrate's court last week. According to SABC News, the shooting took place just after midnight.

The suspect handed himself over to the police.

The remaining family members were assisted with the funeral by a take team according to eNCA.

