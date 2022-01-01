Archbishop Desmond Tutu Laid to Rest, the World Mourns the Loss of a Great Man

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's state funeral was held on Saturday 1 January 2022

The beloved man of the cloth was buried in a cheap coffin as per his request and his funeral was attended by only 100 people due to Covid-19

Tributes from around the world poured in for the late icon as people reflect on a life lived with purpose

CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a man who wore many hats. He was so much more than an archbishop.

The Nobel Peace prize winner was laid to rest in St George's Cathedral where his body had lain in state.

The world paid its final respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Photo credit: Getty Images for Investec

Source: Getty Images

Tutu was a vocal opponent of apartheid and injustice across the world. He was seen by many as one of the last living icons.

The funeral was attended by only 100 people due to Covid-19 social distancing measures but tributes from all over the world poured in.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in attendance and shared some touching photographs from the funeral.

As per his wishes, Tutu was buried in a cheap coffin and he had not wanted a lavish funeral. He did not want ostentatious or lavish spending on his funeral and he even requested that the only bouquet at his funeral should be carnations from his family, according to TimesLIVE.

People from around the world took to social media to pay their final respects to the great man

@JJ_Stellies:

"R1.2m to sit next to President Ramaphosa at ANC gala dinner. Archbishop Tutu asks for the cheapest coffin at his funeral. All you need to know about your country right there."

@FabAcademic:

"The news that Archbishop Tutu had died reached me while travelling with my family in Bindura, Zimbabwe. This reminded me that he was a leader for a continent, not just a country. We will miss His laughter, wisdom & his passion for justice. May his soul rest in peace."

@nduokoli:

"When will we ever have men like Archbishop Desmond Tutu in this our nation again?

What we have are men who loot the our public treasury and live larger than life. Shame!"

@SieraajAhmed:

"Of the four living Flag of South Africa presidents all but one are at Archbishop Tutu’s funeral. Guess which one isn’t? Thinking face (Clue: The Arch was likely the most honourable Flag of South African I’ve encountered and this former president would likely burst into flames trying to enter this church on this day)."

A life well lived: Remembering Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s pioneer of peace

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu led a remarkable life in his 90 years and will be missed by many

Best known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist and his soft-spoken nature, the late Desmond Mpilo Tutu will leave a mark in the many lives he touched in his impactful life. He was born on 7 October, 1931 and passed on 26 December, 2021.

Tutu was a South African Anglican bishop. He was the first black Bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and then the first black Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996.

