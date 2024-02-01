The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, announced that South Africa will look to other markets to replace Israel

Pandor emphasised that the country will look for other trade partners in East Asia and other regions

South Africans erupted into a fierce discussion, with others supporting her and some criticising her words as immature

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperations, Naledi Pandor, revealed that the country would consider making trade üartners with other markets outside of Israel. This comes after Israel lost a case against South Africa at the ICJ.

SA will find other partners: Pandor

According to SABC News, Pandor believed South Africa would not trade with a country that commits atrocities. The tension between the two countries comes after South Africa's repeated calls for Israel to be held accountable for the deaths of thousands of Palestinians at the hands of the Israel-Hamas war. Pandor has been vocal in her stance, comparing Israel to the apartheid regime and even calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrest warrant.

Addressing the media on 31 January, Pandor pointed out that the country will consider other trade partners in regions like East Asia. This was after the ICJ ordered Israel to take all necessary steps to prevent genocide in Palestine. Since the war began, hospitals and public institutions have been destroyed, and many Palestinians have been left homeless and injured.

South Africans disagree with each other

Netizens were at each others' throats on Facebook. Some of them were in disagreement with Pandor.

Bruce Hall said:

"Maybe Palestine can supply the technology, medical equipment and food we get from Israel."

Mjuda Alfred Lisiba added:

"Gone is the South Africa which was respected globally as a non-aligned and honest broker in international affairs."

Helaine Robinson remarked:

"The ANC will never be able to replace the food from Israel because the ANC cut off all negotiations."

Others celebrated her words and agreed with her.

Spokes Mashiyane said:

"Never surrender to the pressure of imperialists who support savagery and inhumanity."

Sinovuyo Hobho wrote:

"I love this woman."

Martez Morze added:

"Good minister."

China, Algeria, and Russia reaffirm call for ceasefire in Israel

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that China, Algeria and Russia reaffirmed their call to the rest of the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire in Israel.

This call came after a landmark ruling in which the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to prevent genocide in Palestine.

South Africans slammed the UN and labelled it as a hypocrite.

