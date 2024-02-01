Algeria, Russia and China are at the forefront of calls to the United Nationa Security Council to press on the need for a humanitarian ceasefire

Algeria is planning on introducing a draft resolution that will lay out the call for a ceasefire

South Africans slammed the three nations and called the United Nations hypocrites

Russia and China called for a ceasefire in Palestine. Images: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Algeria, Russia and China are among several nations that have pressed on the call for a humanitarian ceasefire between Hamas and Israel to stop the killing of Palestinians in Gaza. The three nations believe that the situation in Gaza cannot be improved if there is no ceasefire.

Algeria, Russia and China reaffirm ceasefire calls

According to SABC News, Algeria intends to introduce a draft resolution that will spell out the immediate ceasefire calls, supporting the order passed by the International Court of Justice. The court ruled that South Africa was justified in bringing charges of genocide.

Since Israel could not prove that it was not committing genocide, the court ordered that Israel take steps within its power to prevent acts of genocide. While other nations on the council support the call, The United States is allegedly not keen as it believes the conditions are unsuitable for a ceasefire.

South Africans slam the United Nations

South Africans on Facebook, though, criticised the United Nations and accused China and Russia of hypocrisy.

Roberto Elias Calles said:

"Of course, all the dictatorships and main violators of human rights will be first in the line of that circus of hypocrisy."

Hanoch Maskalchi said:

"You said China and Russia. You said it all. ANC chose evil."

Ira Kalika wrote:

"UN is a useless organisation ruled by undemocratic human rights abusers."

Butho Qha commented:

"The USA, France and Britain are quiet as if nothing is happening."

Katleho James pointed out:

"They will never do that. Countries should disassociate themselves with the UNSC because they serve the interests of the West."

SA political parties support ICJ's court ruling

In another similar article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress, the Democratic Alliance and the EFF welcomed the ICJ ruling against Israel.

The EFF and the Democratic Alliance called for a two-state nation, and the DA hoped that Israel would implement the ICJ's orders.

South Africans felt like Israel would react violently to the ruling.

