The South African Jewish Board of Deputies calls on Justice Minister Lamola and the ANC government to address rising concerns of antisemitism

This comes after Lamola claimed that there was no evidence of rising antisemitism in the country

Many South Africans are rejecting the label of antisemitism for criticising the actions of the Israeli government

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola addressed the media at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. Image: Dursun Aydemir

Source: Getty Images

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has issued a plea to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and the ANC government.

SAJBD urged them to take a serious look at the rising incidents of antisemitism rather than dismissing them.

Lamola's controversial interview

According to TimesLIVE, Lamola recently dismissed claims of a surge in anti-Semitism incidents during a televised interview with BBC.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

He claimed there was no evidence to support such allegations, especially those made in a South African Jewish Report article.

SAJBD counters with cases

Contrary to Lamola's stance, the SAJBD revealed that eight cases, involving assault, property damage, and incitement of violence, have been or are in the process of being lodged with the police. They are also preparing cases to be brought before the Equality Court.

SA citizens reject antisemitism accusations

South Africans on social media are refusing to be branded as antisemitic simply for criticising Israel's military actions in Gaza.

See some comments below:

Abram Peter said:

"I love the Jewish/Hebrews but hate the way Zionists are treating Palestinians. Is inhumane and brutal treatment.☝️"

Thapelo Mkhonto mentioned:

"We are not antisemites but pro-freedom fighters who want their land back."

Shadley Mohamed commented:

"Cruel actions speak so much louder than words!"

Michael Jaftha wrote:

"Every criticism of Israel's policies is labelled as anti semitism. We are tired of this bs."

Mkuseli Dibela added:

"South Africans only need freedom for Palestine to get their land."

Israeli ambassador to SA asked to leave country

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are in full support of the African National Congress' call for the Israeli ambassador to South Africa to pack and go back to Israel.

This motion comes after the South African government recalled its diplomats to Israel. the ruling party's international relations sub-committee deputy chairperson Obed Bapela said the ANC is in unison that Belotserkovsky needs to leave the country.

Source: Briefly News