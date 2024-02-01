Five countries, namely Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, confirmed that they're joining the BRICS bloc

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, confirmed that the nations are joining BRICS and revealed that Argentina declined the invitation

South Africans and international netizens applauded the move and hailed it

Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will soon be part of BRICS, Pandor confirmed. Images: BRICS / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, confirmed that Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt had accepted the invitation to join BRICS. Many Slutb Africans and citizens from future member states have hailed this as a groundbreaking move.

Five other countries confirm BRICS membership

According to TimesLIVE, Pandor spoke during a press conference on 31 January and updated the country on the BRICS invitations. Argentina was one of the nations that BRICS extended membership to, and the government declined to join BRICS. Pandor revealed that the current Argentinan administration refused to act on the previous administration's application to join BRICS as full members. The members of BRICS agreed that they would assist in removing an outdated world order and usher in a new world order.

Netizens celebrate the new economic powerhouse

Netizens commenting on @spectatorindex's tweet celebrated the move, as some believed it could destabilise the dollar.

Tebogo Koma said:

"Like it or not, SA has reshaped global politics either though BRICS, ICJ, AGOA, SADC or AU."

Nema Njr said:

"We are getting stronger."

Travel Bucket List suggested:

"Dissolve the UN and let South Africa lead the BRICS. Establish a substitute UN for BRICS."

Ulrich observed:

"With Saudi Arabia joining, 43% of global oil output comes from the BRICS. Mind-böowing statistic and deeply worrying for the West."

Tony Montana said:

"The panic should start when BRICS starts supplying and stationing bases in the global south. Ghat will be the moment of truth for North America."

Naledi Pandor clarifies BRICS goals

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Pandor clarified that the goal of the BRICS bloc is to move away from relying on Western powers.

She said that this does not mean that there will be a new currency but that there will be a focus on the countries relying less on the US dollar. Many complained that the BRICS bloc is led by China and Russia, which they considered dictatorial states.

