The Brics Summit is expected to address global superpower influence without being anti-Western

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor explained that discussions will centre around reducing reliance on Western countries and the US dollar

Some South Africans believe the top agenda at Brics is a good idea but worry about the countries leading the pack

JOHANNESBURG - With the Brics Summit finally happening today (22 August), the Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor, has clarified some misinterpretations of what Brics is all about.

Brics to address global superpower rule

While the Brics Summit will focus on moving away from the reliance on Western countries, the minister says it is not an anti-West agenda.

According to EWN, Pandor explained this on Monday, 21 August, at the Brics business gala dinner in Midrand, North of Johannesburg.

Pandor said that talks to move away from the reliance on global superpower rule will talk centre stage at the summit. She said the Brics nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) should address geopolitical tensions, threats to human rights and the blatant violation of international laws.

According to Bloomberg, Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the summit will also address moving away from depending on the US dollar. This means Brics countries will be looking into the implementation of a common currency.

Vladimir Putin to attend Brics virtually

The summit will be attended by the respective Brics nation's leaders except for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin decided not to attend after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant.

If Putin attended the summit, South Africa would have been compelled to arrest the Russian leader since the country is part of the Roman Statute. However, Putin will still participate in the summit virtually, reports Reuters.

Mzansi weighs in on the Brics Summit

CK Yang said:

"A multi-polar world will be ideal if only BRICS wasn't led by two of the biggest dictatorships."

Rodney Sanders said:

"I just wonder whether the government believes and understands the drivel that comes out of their collective mouths."

Eduardo Ermitao said:

"I hope they include in the BRICS agenda, to include in this new world order, sustainable water delivery to SA citizens. On the KZN South Coast, for over 2 years now, we are lucky to get 12 hours of water in the taps every 2 to 3 weeks."

