Everything about Jamie Lee Curtis' husband, Christopher Guest

Jamie Lee Curtis is a renowned American entertainer married to filmmaker Christopher Guest, who comes from British nobility. The couple have one of the longest marriages, which is rare in Hollywood. Keep reading for more on Jamie Lee Curtis' husband and the secret to their relationship, which has lasted almost four decades.

Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis have been married for nearly four decades. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Before meeting Christopher, Jamie Lee Curtis' relationships were not a sure bet. She witnessed numerous divorces, and her famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, also got into several failed marriages.

Christopher Guest's profiles summary and bio

Full name Christopher Haden-Guest Title The Lord of Haden-Guest Date of birth 5th February 1948 Age 75 years in 2023 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth New York City, United States Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Russian-Jewish, Dutch-Jewish, German-Jewish, Scottish, and English roots Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Actress Jamie Lee Curtis (since December 1984) Children Two Parents Peter Haden-Guest and Jean Pauline Hindes Siblings Actor Nicholas Guest, Elissa Guest, and Anthony Haden-Guest Education Bard College Profession Screenwriter, composer, musician, director, comedian, and actor Net worth Approx $60 million in 2023

Who is Jamie Lee Curtis married to?

The multi-award-winning actress is married to Christopher Guest, a British-American actor, singer, screenwriter, composer, comedian, and director. He comes from British royalty and was the 5th Baron Haden-Guest from 1996 to 1999.

How did Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis meet?

Jamie and Guest married in December 1984 after dating for four months. Photo: Kevin Winter

Jamie Lee wanted to meet Christopher after seeing a publicity photo of the cast of This Is Spinal Tap in Rolling Stone magazine. She gave his agent her phone number, but he never called. She ran into him at a restaurant in June 1984, but they did not talk. He called her the next day, and the couple started dating.

They tied the knot five months later, on 18th December 1984. Talking on the Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly podcast (via Today), Guest revealed that he knew Jamie Lee was the one after their first date.

It was a moment of just knowing. This feeling of, 'This is the real thing,' and knowing that.

In a 2018 interview with Good Housekeeping, Curtis revealed the secret to her successful marriage. She advises people to marry their opposites for it to last.

My husband and I are opposites. We have been for 33 years, and we always will be. He's an intellectual, and I was from the movie star/alcoholic/drug addict side, where ­education was not the most important thing. We don't listen to the same radio station, we don't read the same paper, we don't go to bed at the same time.

The Halloween franchise actress wrote a song for Christopher to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with the chorus, 'I feel safe when I drive up and see that you are home.' Talking to AARP in 2021, Curtis said;

That's the long marriage. It's the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I'm not alone, and that he's here.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest's children

Christopher and Jamie Lee Curtis have two children. Photo: Kevin Winter

The couple have two adopted kids. Their daughter Annie Guest, a professional dancer, was born in December 1986, while their trans-daughter Ruby Guest, a computer gaming editor, was born in March 1996. The children cannot inherit the Baron of Haden-Guest title because they are adopted but can use Honourable before their first names.

How old is Christopher Guest?

Christopher was born on 5th February 1948, in New York City, United States. He is 75 years old in 2023. His father is the late Peter Haden-Guest, who previously worked as a British United Nations diplomat and served as the 4th Baron Haden-Guest.

Guest's mother is the late Jean Pauline Hindes, an American TV executive and theatre director. She previously served as CBS's VP and Head of Talent.

Jamie Lee Curtis' partner was the 4th Baron Haden-Guest from 1996 to 1999. Photo: Jason LaVeris

What movies has Christopher Guest been in?

Jamie Lee Curtis' spouse is best known for his work in mockumentaries as a filmmaker and actor. He got his dramatic arts training from NYC's High School of Arts and Music and later at Bard College.

Guest had minor film roles in the 1970s before he ventured into script and music writing in the early 1980s. He also performed on SNL and released several songs with his fellow Spinal Tap band members. Most of his work has been met with critical acclaim.

The Library of Congress has selected four films he appeared in to be part of the National Film Registry for being culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant. They include The Princess Bride (1987), This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Girlfriends (1978), and The Hospital (1971).

Project Year Role Mascots 2016 Corky St. Clair, screenwriter/director Family Tree 2013 Dave Chadwick, screenwriter/director/producer Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian 2009 Ivan the Terrible For Your Consideration 2006 Jay Berman, screenwriter/director A Mighty Wind 2003 Alan Barrows, screenwriter/director Best in Show 2000 Harlan Pepper, screenwriter/director Almost Heroes 1998 Director The Return of Spinal Tap 1994 Nigel Tufnel Animaniacs 1993 Umlatt The Big Picture 1989 Screenwriter/director Beyond Therapy 1987 Bob This Is Spinal Tap 1984 Nigel Tufnell, screenwriter/composer/singer Heartbeeps 1981 Calvin The Long Riders 1980 Charley Ford The Last Word 1979 Roger Blind Ambition 1979 Jeb Stuart Girlfriends 1978 Eric It Happened One Christmas 1977 Harry Bailey

Jamie Lee Curtis' husband, Christopher Guest, is one of the most important people in her life. Their long-term relationship is an inspiration that marriage works if you find the right partner.

