Gauteng COVID-19 Cases Soar, Taxi Operators Demand Money for Sanitisers

The taxi industry is demanding consideration from the government for money in order to obtain sanitisers

The call comes amid speculation of tighter restrictions in the province as the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to surge

Government officials have been up and about, including a visit to the Noord Taxi Rank in Johannesburg, to ensure all Covid-19 protocols are being observed

With the number of positive coronavirus cases in Gauteng surging, and the government's subsequent assertions of possibly enforcing tighter measures, taxi operators in the province are seeking some reprieve.

They are asking for the government for money for sanitisers, which forms as part of the strict protocols which they have to adhere to in order to operate. The situation is so dire in the province that government officials have been out inspecting the enforcement of Covid-19 protocols, according to eNCA.

Taxi operators have called on the governement to give them money for sanitisers. Image: Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Mamabolo, who is the Gauteng MEC for Transport, was on one such adherence visit to the Noord Taxi Rank in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“I interacted with commuters to check if they were being sanitised consistently, they did confirm that. There was only one loading bay where there was no compliance with sanitising of commuters,” relayed Mamobolo.

National Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele noted with concern the government's drive to ensure adherence as he outlined that the transport industry needs the same support if government wants them to apply a working solution as a direct response to the province's current plight.

“It is quite a disturbing sight that the taxi industry is expected to fork out money for sanitiser when it is not being supported by government monetarily," said Malele.

"The busing industry is actually being supported and I wonder if they too are having challenges of purchasing the sanitiser themselves.” The word on the ground is that rapid testing for Covid-19 at taxi ranks is also being rolled out.

