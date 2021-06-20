Mozambican Refugees in Limbo After ID Documents Allegedly Blocked

Mozambican refugees are concerned over their future amid claims that their identity documents are being blocked

They claim that they followed all the correct procedures and were awarded refugee status in 1992

They had fled wartorn Mozambique in the 1980's when the African country was in the grips of a civil war

Mozambican nationals that fled conflict and danger of the civil war that wreaked havoc in the African country during the 1980's are claiming that their identity documents are being blocked.

The refugees claim that they were granted refugee status in 1992 but now claim that they are being labelled as illegal immigrants.

They are adamant that their ID documents were blocked a few years ago despite following all the correct processes according to SABC.

Refugees deported

Earlier in the year, 41 protestors were deported according to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. He revealed that among those being deported are the ringleaders of a group of protestors who demanded to be taken to Canada.

He said the ringleaders were deported because they did not meet the criteria for refugee status. A further 121 foreigners took up an offer proposed by the United Nations to be flown back to their home countries.

According to Radio 702, the protestors were deported to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The protests took places two years ago and the foreign nationals were deported two weeks ago according to the Department of Home Affairs.

Illegal Immigrants under scrutiny

In other important news, Briefly News recently reported on Herman Mashaba being furious over clips of illegal immigrants that surfaced online. Shepherd and Mary Bushiris' escape out of South Africa and back to Malawi has been dominating headlines this week.

In the wake of this news, citizens have been sharing clips of how foreign nationals illegally flood into South Africa through evidently porous borders. Shocking incidents where large groups of people are witnessed catching taxis to unknown destinations has invoked fury in many.

With the South African government seemingly finding it difficult to make ends meet and provide adequate healthcare and education to citizens, the idea of stretching these resources to accommodate those in the country illegally is far from appealing.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has reacted to a clip allegedly of Zimbabwean nationals crossing into SA with anger:

"If you can carry a mattress over the border this easily, imagine how easy it is to carry drugs and counterfeit goods over the border. Our country is turning into a joke!"

Source: Briefly.co.za