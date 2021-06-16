ANC Salaries: Duarte Sends Apology, May Salaries Allegedly Paid Out

ANC Deputy SG Jessie Duarte has revealed that the May salaries owed to many staff of the ruling party have been paid and sorted out

Duarte apologised to the employees as well as their loved ones for the lack of payment, which has allegedly been going on for the last 10 years

Duarte made the revelation after receiving a memorandum of demands from members of the ruling party who picketed at lunchtime on Tuesday, 15 June

African National Congress Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte has sent her apologies to members of the party and those closest to them after she received a memorandum of demands from staff.

Duarte informed those who were protesting that the ruling party has paid their salaries from May. On Tuesday, 15 June, ANC members held a demonstration where they sent their complaints about payments that were late and payments that weren't received.

They also raised concerns about the party not paying towards their unemployment insurance funds and provident funds.

Jessie Duarte has revealed that the ANC staff members who picketed have received their May salaries. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Party Funding Act

EWN reported that small protests occurred across provinces with staff asking the ruling party to meet them halfway to seek a solution to their troubles. The report continued by explaining that the ANC has been having cash flow problems. Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile revealed that donations have been making their way in as the Party Funding Act became law.

Late payments for almost 10 years

A report by SABC News revealed that ANC employees have complained that late payments have been an issue for 10 years. Mashatile also revealed that the party is dealing with financial constraints which have increased by the Covid-19 global pandemic.

ANC pickets over salaries

Previously, Briefly News reported that according to fed-up workers, they also haven't received their UIF benefits despite the money being deducted monthly.

Some admission of guilt

The party had earlier reported that there was a problem with cash flow ever since the new Party Funding Act came into play. According to the ANC, this has brought about a slowdown in donations.

Other reports

According to SABC News, the party is also facing financial setbacks because of an R80 million Pay As You Earn deduction debt owed to the South African Revenue Service. They also reported that the party was in arrears of about R140 million on its provident fund that was taken from its employee's salaries.

