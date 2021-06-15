ANC staff members have planned a nationwide picket over their unpaid salaries that have not been sorted after they've been waiting to get paid since May

The staff aggravated staff members also claim that they have not received their UIF payouts even though the money was deducted from their salaries monthly

Meanwhile, the ANC has admitted that there have been issues with cash flow due to the new party Funding Act

ANC staff members are set to embark on a lunchtime picket over the fact that they still have not been paid their salaries since May this year. According to the fed-up workers, they also haven't received their UIF benefits despite the money being deducted monthly.

Some admission of guilt

The party had earlier reported that there was a problem with cash flow ever since the new Party Funding Act came into play. According to the ANC, this has brought about a slowdown in donations.

Other reports

According to the SABC, the party is also facing financial setbacks because of an R80 million Pay As You Earn deduction debt owed to the South African Revenue Service. They also reported that the party was in arrears of about R140 million on its provident fund that was taken from its employee's salaries.

Promise to pay

The ANC has since released a statement in which they promised to pay employees salaries by the end of this week. According to EWN, Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, said that the organisation stands by its staff and has let them know what the current financial circumstances are.

Same old, same old

In 2020 Briefly News also reported that The ANC was planning a massive birthday bash for its 108th anniversary in the Northern Cape. While the ruling party tried to hype up the occasion, some full-time employees raised their fears over their salary payments.

Briefly News reported that Luthuli House staff members had seen a delay in their Christmas payments, with the ANC denying any wrongdoing. Staff lost out on promised increases and a hike in deductions saw employees bringing home less bacon, but the ANC promised that this was not a crisis.

While the party was well on its way, some were stressing about a possible repeat of the same old routine, with an insider saying that costs were incurred when debit orders went off on empty accounts.

