Suspected Stock Thieves Arrested for Trying to Pull Wool Over Cops' Eyes

Two suspected stock thieves were taken into custody along with a bus driver after they could not produce paperwork proving their ownership and authorisation to transport seven sheep

The sheep had been loaded into the luggage compartment of a bus, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga personally took charge of the situation

After investigating the situation it was determined that the sheep had not been stolen but the suspects had contravened stock theft regulations

She is on a mission to eradicate stock theft in the Eastern Cape. The suspects, aged between 27 and 35 were arrested at Xaxazana Locality, in Mount Fletcher.

Bus driver did not have the required paperwork

The bus driver was questioned by the police but he was unable to produce any paperwork authorising the transportation of the animals. The two suspects were likewise unable to produce any proof of ownership of the seven sheep.

The bus driver and the two suspects were arrested and taken into custody. The investigation concluded that the sheep were not stolen but the suspects had breached the stock theft regulations.

They did not have any paperwork proving their ownership and authorisation to transport the animals. They were issued fines of R300 each and should they be unable to pay they would have to appear in court according to the SAPS' statement.

Social media reaction to the incident

Thanduxolo Mgidi:

"But then the question will be where were they suppose to get the papers and what kind of papers were they suppose to have. People in the rural areas are selling their stock without giving each other invoices or any papers. They are not commercial farmers so I'll assume that they are not registered with any regulatory authority coz they are just emerging farmers."

Ednah Baker:

"They should confiscate the bus licence...that's animal cruelty, how do they expect those animals to breathe and move around locked in the canister ."

Hendrik Brummer:

"A massive bus full of space and the sheep are chucked into the luggage compartment, they were probably stolen otherwise they would have given each sheep a bench to sit on."

Trust Madamombe:

"Generally, I think it's better to have an affidavit from saps when you are going to transport these animals from point a to b to avoid all this stuff because you will be arrested for yo own livestock."

Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga at the right place at the right time

Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga was on the way to an outreach programme to have over school uniforms to victims of gender-based violence when she stopped the bus. She personally arrested the suspects.

She warned stock thieves that their days are numbered and the net is being closed around them.

