Ex-cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane has contracted the coronavirus according to reports on Friday

The African National Congress (ANC) confirmed the news in a press release and stated that the National Executive Committee member has gone into self-isolation

The party added that it rebukes super-spreader events which negate the rampant fight against the pandemic, lambasting the march by the Economic Freedom Fighters earlier in the day

Nomvula Mokonyane, who is the former Gauteng Premier before later being appointed as the Minister of Environmental Affairs, is the latest public figure to contract the coronavirus, according to SABC News.

This was revealed in a statement from the African National Congress (ANC) on Friday afternoon. The party's Head of Organising and National Executive Committee member has gone into self-isolation but will continue to execute her party responsibilities.

Ex-cabinet minister Nomvula Mokanyane has contracted the coronavirus and is in self-isolation. Image: Veli Nhlapo, Elizabeth Sejake/ Gallo Images.

"The ANC wishes her a speedy recovery," read the statement. "Comrade Nomvula’s courage and resolve to beat Covid 19 should inspire all of us to stand together against this pandemic."

"We also wish many other South Africans who are battling [the virus] well. We must continue to defend each other and protect one another. We ask all South Africans to show compassion and solidarity with those who are infected and to offer support to all families who have lost their loved ones."

The statement did not shy away from lambasting Julius Malema and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the party embarked on a march to the offices of the South African Medical Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) in protest over the non-procurement of Russian and Chinese vaccines.

The party slammed the move by the opposition but also castigated its own members in what it terms "reckless behaviour" after staunch supporters gathered outside the High Court in Johannesburg in support of the party’s suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule, per a previous report by Briefly News.

EFF addresses large gathering in vaccines march to SAHPRA

The ANC warned against behaviour that compromises efforts by the healthcare sector to curb the spread of the coronavirus. There are palpable fears of a further surge in positive coronavirus cases in Gauteng following today's events.

“The gatherings were not only wholly unwarranted they were also a blatant disregard for the lives of our people. In Gauteng, 5 842 people are hospitalised as a result of Covid 19 and a total of 584 458 people have been vaccinated to date," the statement continued.

"To gather in large gatherings in the height of the third wave truly undermines the efforts of many health workers who are currently under intense pressure in our healthcare facilities," said the ruling party.

South Africa records over 17k cases, more than 10k in Gauteng

Briefly News reported that a massive 17 493 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Africa as of Thursday, 24 June. This takes the national number of positive coronavirus cases to 1 861 065 with Gauteng seeing an increase of 10 806 alone.

There have also been 166 new deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 59 258. Covid 19 tests are also on the rise as many across the country fear for their lives.

As many as 70 186 tests for the virus had been conducted in the past 24 hours up to then, with a massive 24.9 per cent positivity rate of infections. The vaccine rollout programme in South Africa is reported to be going smoothly with a total of 2 312 873 Covid 19 jabs having been administered.

Source: Briefly.co.za