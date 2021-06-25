Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane briefed the country on the developments of the Covid-19 on Friday morning

Kubayi-Ngubane stated that the current third wave of the coronavirus is being driven by the Gauteng province

Kubayi-Ngubane warned that the large increase in the infection rate could spill over to other provinces

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Friday that the increase of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng will "inevitably" spread to the rest of the country.

Acting Health Minister Mmaoloko Jubayi-Ngubane warns that the surge in coronavirus will most likely affect other provinces. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kubayi-Ngubane spoke at an early morning briefing alongside Department of Health officials and scientist Professor Barry Schoub to give an update on Covid-19 rise in infections as well as the government's vaccine rollout programme.

"Other provinces should not have a sense of complacency. The numbers are a demonstration of an upward trajectory, and it's inevitable that Gauteng's cases will spill over into rest of country," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

She stated the third wave is largely being driven by Gauteng with the province seeing an increase of 9 521 cases of new infections on Thursday. This is 59% of the country's overall new infections.

The total number of new infection rates in South Africa 16 078 with the Western Cape province coming in second with 1 912 new cases. It is reported that 148 people died of Covid-19, according to News24.

Kubayi-Ngubane said that the country is accelerating the vaccine rollout programme. The Department of Health is expecting an increase in vaccinations.

According to Bloomberg, Kubayi-Ngubane stated that health officials had received 1.5 million shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are expected to receive 2.1 million shots Pfizer vaccine.

“With the anticipated flow of vaccines to come, we are now confident that we will be building towards that 300,000 daily mark target that the president has set for us,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

Covid-19 may infect brain cells and cause loss of brain tissue, studies say

Briefly News recently reported that Covid-19, according to Dutch researchers, can infect brain cells, ultimately leading to a possible trigger of neurological and psychological issues. The spead of the virus stops relatively quickly, which causes a limited amount of damage however, it triggers cytokines.

Cytokines are small proteins within the immune system that act as messengers. This is according to a microbiology journal in the US-based mSphere. When the Covid-19 virus became prominent, many sufferers complained about psychiatric and neurological disorders.

The disorders include headaches, memory problems, encephalitis and rare psychoses.

According to BusinessInsider, UK Biobank conducted a study that drew data from Covid-19 survives that proved that there was a loss of grey matter. The long-term experiment involved around 782 volunteers.

Source: Briefly.co.za