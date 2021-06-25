Dutch researchers have revealed that Covid-19 can impact brain cells by infecting them, leading to psychological and neurological issues

The virus attacks the cytokines in the brain and although the virus itself stops rapidly spreading, this is still cause for concern

A UK-based research team has revealed that issues can arise from the virus in terms of the grey matter in the brain

Covid-19, according to Dutch researchers, can infect brain cells, ultimately leading to a possible trigger of neurological and psychological issues. The spread of the virus stops relatively quickly, which causes a limited amount of damage however, it triggers cytokines.

Cytokines are small proteins within the immune system that act as messengers. This is according to a microbiology journal in the US-based mSphere. When the Covid-19 virus became prominent, many sufferers complained about psychiatric and neurological disorders.

The disorders include headaches, memory problems, encephalitis and rare psychoses.

According to BusinessInsider, UK Biobank conducted a study that drew data from Covid-19 survives that proved that there was a loss of grey matter. The long-term experiment involved around 782 volunteers.

The brain scans were compared before and after the pandemic with 394 Covid-19 survivors returning for follow-up scans and 388 other healthy volunteers making their way to the experiment.

The report explained that those who recovered from Covid-19 had shown a prominent impact of the virus in terms of cerebral matter in the brain with a loss of grey matter in parts of the brain.

Mental health issues seem to be a very large side-effect of Covid-19

Going back to the mental issues, EWN reported that Covid-19 survivors diagnosed with the aforementioned disorders showed symptoms within six months of contracting the virus. This is according to a study published by The Lancet Psychiatry Specialist journal.

