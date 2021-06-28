Gambling Gone Wrong: Clip Shows Man Smashing Slot Machine With a Chair

A short video clip has caused a big stir online after a man was seen using a chair to smash gambling slots in what appears to be an angry rage

The reason for his anger is unknown but one can safely assume that he had lost a large amount of money while gambling on the machines

South Africans found the post quite interesting and were soon speculating about where his anger could have come from in the comment section of the post

Gambling isn't for everyone and a recent video clip shared online shows why this is the truth. In the video that was posted to Twitter by @DanielMarven, a man can be seen going into quite a rage while gambling.

An angry man starts throwing chairs at gambling slots

In the video, the man becomes so angry that he grabs the closest chair and starts hitting the slot machines around him with as much force as possible while those around him look on in shock.

This man did not gamble responsibly. Images: @DanielMarven

Source: Twitter

"Whole salary gone," the video was captioned.

Many people found the video quite entertaining and had this to say:

@Masenkeng said:

"Winners know when to stop."

@AlsonManyama said:

"Gambling doesn't care if you are from a poor family"

@KdotMiyagi said:

"Gambling is the new Super Pandemic"

@Given_tee said:

"When they say last money never goes then the opposite happens"

A short guy goes beserk in a bank branch

Briefly News also reported that an eyebrow-raising clip of a man throwing a big tantrum in a Capitec Bank has been making its way around social media much to the amusement and entertainment of South Africans who have found themselves with a lot to say.

In the clip, the angry man can be heard shouting that he wants to speak to the manager. Before long, he makes the rash decision to kick over one of the benches in the bank when another customer decides to intervene by tripping the man and causing him to fall on the floor.

""Can someone call the manager," the video was captioned by Advo Barry Roux.

