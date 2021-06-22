Royal AM FC grabbed the headlines on Tuesday afternoon after showing up for and abandoning their PSL promotional play-offs fixture against Chippa United

The KwaZulu-Natal club's owner, businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, made good on her earlier decision in which she stated that her club would not honour the fixture

In a long-winded Instagram video, Mkhize insisted that she would not be 'bullied' into complying with the PSL's insistence to arrive at the playoff schedule

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday afternoon following Royal AM FC's decision to boycott their PSL promotion play-off fixture against Chippa United at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

The club which is owned by businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize had earlier made an about-turn on a previous decision not to honour the fixture. The Durban-based side arrived at the stadium amid huge speculation by the media on whether they would indeed abandon the game.

Royal AM FC pulled off an unbelievable boycott of their PSL promotion playoffs fixture against Chippa United on Tuesday. Images: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images.

But it seemingly ended up being the case, much to the shock of Mzansi's soccer-loving public, as Mkhize stuck to her guns after announcing on Monday that the club would not honour the scheduled fixture.

In a video on Instagram, Mkhize declared that neither she nor her club would be bullied to comply with the PSL's insistence to arrive for the playoff schedule. Mkhize said:

"...Violation of my rights, to fair competition, it's not my fault that the three points were not awarded before the last two games of the season.

"I know a lot of you are wondering what's going to happen with the recent developments, here is where we stand.

"I and the entire Royal AM team are law-abiding citizens and we choose to be patient and wait for the court proceedings to unfold ... I can't go and do something that I know is in contempt but I am not going to play those games."

Social media users add their voices to playoff row

Football broadcaster Robert Marawa tweeted earlier that the game, after following all protocols, had started and then just as soon ended due to Royal AM's no-show. Not surprisingly, the tweet had massive reactions from South Africans.

Shauwn Mkhize refuses to be 'bullied' to play against Chippa United

Mkhize has shared that she refuses to be bullied to play in the play-off clash against Chippa United. Briefly News previously reported that the businesswoman's soccer team has filed for leave to appeal the ruling for Royal AM to play in the play-offs.

She believes that her team deserves the top spot in the Glad Africa games and should automatically qualify to play in the Premier Soccer League next season. In a video shared on Twitter by FARpost, the Royal AM boss explains that according to an interim order, the promotional games must be on standstill pending the leave to appeal.

"Guys, I refuse to be bullied about something that is crucial. I'm a law-abiding citizen, I can't go and do something that is in contempt." She made it clear that her team won't participate in the promotional play-offs.

