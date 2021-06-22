Royal AM: Shauwn Mkhize Refuses to Be 'Bullied' to Play Against Chippa United

Shaun Mkhize says she refuses to be bullied to play in the promotional playoffs against relegated PSL side Chippa United

MaMkhize's team Royal AM is supposed to play against Chippa for a spot in the PSL in the upcoming season but said she won't participate, pending leave to appeal

The reality TV star and businesswoman's team had originally taken the number one spot in the Glad Africa games last season but a court decision saw them dropped to the second spot

Shauwn Mkhize has shared that she refuses to be bullied to play in the play-off clash against Chippa United. The businesswoman's soccer team has filed for leave to appeal the ruling for Royal AM to play in the play-offs.

She believes that her team deserves the top spot in the Glad Africa games and should automatically qualify to play in the Premier Soccer League next season.

Royal AM's Shauwn Mkhize is refusing to be 'bullied' to play against Chippa United. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Twitter by FARpost, the Royal AM boss explains that according to an interim order, the promotional games must be on standstill pending the leave to appeal.

"Guys, I refuse to be bullied about something that is crucial. I'm a law-abiding citizen, I can't go and do something that is in contempt."

She made it clear that her team won't participate in the promotional play-offs.

"Not because I'm arrogant but because I'm a law-abiding citizen."

Check out the video below:

Shauwn Mkhize is ready to fight for her son Andile Mpisane's PSL dream

In related news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize is ready to fight for her only son Andile Mpisane to play in the PSL next season.

The businesswoman said it is her son's dream to play in the top Mzansi soccer league. The Uzalo actress took to social media to share with her fans that she's going to protect her "precious cub's" dream no matter what it takes.

She said she's going to fight for what's "rightfully" theirs. MaMkhize and Andile are the owners of soccer team Royal AM which played in the GladAfrica Championship last season.

According to ZAlebs, Royal AM gained promotion to the DSTV Premier Soccer League recently when they earned themselves a point against Cape Town All Stars. However, the league had a pending case which saw Royal AM drop down to second place.

