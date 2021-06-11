Shauwn Mkhize Ready to Fight for Andile Mpisane to Play in the PSL Next Season

Shaun Mkhize has shared that he's ready to fight for Andile Mpisane's soccer team Royal AM to play in the PSL in the upcoming season

The reality TV star and businesswoman shared that it has always been her son's dream to play in the Premier Soccer League (PSL)

MaMkhize and Andile's Royal AM claimed the top spot in the GladAfrica Championship last season but there's a pending case that could see them drop down to the second spot

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize is ready to fight for her only son Andile Mpisane to play in the PSL next season. The businesswoman said it is her son's dream to play in the top Mzansi soccer league.

The Uzalo actress took to social media to share with her fans that she's going to protect her "precious cub's" dream no matter what it takes. She said she's going to fight what's "rightfully" theirs.

Shauwn Mkhize has said that she's ready to fight for Andile Mpisane to play in the PSL next season. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize and Andile are the owners of soccer team Royal AM which played in the GladAfrica Championship last season. In a long Instagram post, Khizo said:

"The time for the lioness to come out and roar has come, I am going to protect my precious cub @andilempisane10’s dreams. I can’t allow this to happen to you again, not under my watch I REFUSE!!!!! I am going to fight for what I believe is rightfully ours!!! Today I will not leave any stone unturned, I’m not going to give up without a fight."

Pending case

According to ZAlebs, Royal AM gained promotion to the DSTV Premier Soccer League recently when they earned themselves a point against Cape Town All Stars. However, the league has a pending case which could see Royal AM drop down to second place. MaMkhize promised to bring the GladAfrica Championship cup to their KZN supporters.

Her fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their reactions below:

tha.simelane wrote:

"Fight my friend with all what you have. I’m right behind you."

ntando_lluvuno said:

"Caption. You are definitely the one who turns reality into dreams."

sanelisiwebhengu commented:

"Goodluck sis, rooting and praying for you @kwa_mammkhize have faith."

lesediloate wrote:

"I would love to see Royal AM in the PSL... And @kwa_mammkhize do you have an academy for Royal? If not, I think you should look into it unless you have done so already."

zizlandb added:

"As I mentioned Last time cc... We're with you all the way. Let the Lioness Within Roar Even Much Louder... Bring it home."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Andile and Shauwn Mkhize serve SA mother and son goals

In other news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane served Mzansi mother and son goals recently on social media. The businesswoman took to Instagram a few days ago and shared a video of the two of them enjoying a quality time together.

In the video uploaded by MaMkhize on her Instagram, she can be heard hyping Andile as he dances to an Amapiano track titled Mama while he drives. MaMkhize captioned her post:

"Mama and son. It's such moments I treasure as a mother: open relationship with my son and being able to talk about anything and everything. You are my world."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za