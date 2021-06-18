Shauwn Mkhize shows the PSL that she means business in her latest pursuit

Shauwn Mkhize is not giving up on Royal AM's mission to play in the top flight and is not backing down at all

The businesswoman decided to take the legal route and the PSL is now scratching their heads about what to do next

MaMkhize has previously said that she is going to make sure that her son Andile Mpisane gets to live his dream

MaMkhize has wowed the public because she embodies the attributes of a great competitor who does not give up easily.

When the PSL announced that the match between Richards Bay Football Club and Chippa United Football Club had been called off, the businesswoman topped the trends list on social media.

The two football clubs were supposed to face off on the sports field on Thursday, but the PSL cancelled the match on Royal AM's orders. Royal AM and the PSL are embroiled in a court battle after they were denied promotion to the big leagues.

Royal AM, which is owned by Shauwn Mkhize and chaired by her son Andile Mpisane, gave the Premier Soccer League until 10 AM yesterday to cancel the day's matches or face legal action. Judge AJ Nyathi approved this.

They want the league to decide who should be promoted between them and Sekhukhune United, a Limpopo club. After drawing with Sekhukhune, Royal AM was given three points, but those three points were taken away from them, and they were demoted.

When they were rejected, MaMkhize stated that she would fight for her team, which she did.

Shauwn Mkhize was disappointed that Royal AM were denied promotion

Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn Mkhize felt heartbroken over Royal AM's PSL snub but won't give up. Shauwn Mkhize expressed her disappointment yesterday after her soccer team, Royal AM, was overlooked for the title and denied promotion to the PSL.

She claims that this is a male-dominated industry and that it is difficult for her to succeed as a woman. However, Shauwn is keeping her head held high and has faith that things will get better in time.

"What has happened to me yesterday, it's not new, who said a male-dominated territory was easy? I am still standing tall and firm on my ground not shaken by it. Thanking all those that send messages of support, I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart!" she said on social media.

