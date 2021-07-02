Skeem Saam's Skhumbuzo Mbatha has caught the dreaded coronavirus and decided to share his story on social media

Skhumbuzo had been isolating for almost a week before he tested positive, something he urges anyone with symptoms to do

Feeling as sick as he has been, Skhumbuzo wants people to know that the rona is real and it's not worth catching

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Skeem Saam's Skhumbuzo Mbatha has unfortunately become a victim of the dreaded coronavirus. My people, things are getting real.

Taking to social media, Skhumbuzo revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on 26 June 2021. Skhumbuzo had been sick for almost a week prior and luckily did the right thing by isolating.

“I tested for Covid-19 on Saturday the 26th, got my positive results the following day. Fortunately, I had been isolating ever since I started feeling sick on the 20th of June.”

Having contracted the virus, Skhumbuzo now knows what it feels like and it's not worth catching.

“The discomfort of this condition is beyond measure.”

Skhumbuzo shared his story to create awareness, hoping that peeps will see it and take the virus a little more seriously.

“Covid is real, take care of yourselves.”

Skhumbuzo posted:

Skeem Saam's Skhumbuzo Mbatha tested positive for Covid-19 and took to social media to share his story. Image: @Skhumbuzo Mbatha

Source: Facebook

Fans took to the comment section of Skhumbuzo to wish him a speedy recovery, thanking him for his transparency. Covid is no joke and people need to start treating it with more care.

@Simon Ramahlabananposted:

“Speedy recovery Sku, this thing is very scary.”

@Mpho Herman asked God for healing:

“We wish you a speedy recovery Mr Mbatha, may God gives you more strength to deal with that situation.”

@Tselane Molapo let Skhu know that he will be fine:

“Skhu don't worry, you will be very fine. There are many people who tested positive like you but now they are fine. Covid is part of our life nowadays so don't panic Skhu, take your time, you will recover very soon. U fole my friend.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Madimetja Seema put two and two together:

“That's why you didn't report on duty Saturday on radio... speedy recovery the Immaculate...”

Skeem Saam's Skhumbuzo Mbatha tested positive for Covid-19 and took to social media to share his story. Image: @Skhumbuzo Mbatha

Source: Facebook

Desiree Ellis shares positive Covid test to create awareness

Retired South African women's footballer and current coach of the South Africa women's national football team, Desiree Ellis, has opened up about testing positive for Covid-19.

Briefly News reported that taking to social media, Ellis shared that the reason she has been quiet was because she was not well.

"I have not been very active on social media recently but feel I have an obligation to share this with you. These past few weeks have been very difficult for us as a family. I have tried to be cautious by wearing my mask, sanitizing and/or washing my hands and social distancing but yet I tested positive for Covid-19 along with a few family members."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za