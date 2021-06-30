South Africa's positive Covid-19 cases have remained on the rise with over 13 000 new coronavirus cases and more than 200 deaths reported

NICD revealed that a massive total of 1 954 466 laboratory-confirmed cases have been confirmed and that Gauteng has the highest number

KwaZulu-Natal is the second-most-impacted province with the Western Cape following close behind

13 300 new Covid-19 cases and 220 more deaths bring the total number of deaths in the country to 60 264. The National Institute for Communicable diseases has revealed that the above has caused a 26.2% positivity rate of infections

On Tuesday, 8 925 of the new cases were recorded from Gauteng, 992 in the Western Cape while 947 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng once again leads the infection rate in the country.

South Africa counts for almost 40% of all Covid-19 deaths in Africa. The country is gripped with the third wave where the Delta variant has been the driving force and inevitably became the most dominant strain.

The 3rd wave is reportedly the worst one in South Africa as more than 13 000 new cases were reported in the country. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

A total of 711 people were admitted to both public and private hospitals by Tuesday, 29 June. According to TimeLIVE, the NICD revealed that there are currently 12 559 positive Covid-19 in being treated in the country's health facilities.

AlJazeera reported that the hospital situation across the country has frustrated many. The well-known publication stated that the 1 000 bed Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital was forced to close due to a fire at the beginning of the year.

Family meeting results in the country's move to Alert Level 4

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the country that we face another grave challenge with hospital admissions on the rise and Covid-19 infections getting worse with the peak of this wave being higher than the previous two.

As a result, new restrictions have been put into place as South Africa moves to Alert Level 4.

A massive resurgence of infections is being experienced in South Africa as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country, with more than 11 400 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19 with private and government facilities buckling under the pressure with ICU beds in short supply.

Existing containment measures not enough to deal with the 3rd wave

The only way to combat the virus is to reduce the person-to-person contact, which proved to be the best way to flatten the rate of infection during the first and second waves

