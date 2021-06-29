South Africa's positive Covid-19 cases have remained on the rise with over 12 000 new coronavirus cases and more than 130 deaths reported

NICD revealed that a massive total of 1 941 119 laboratory-confirmed cases have been confirmed and that Gauteng has the highest number

KwaZulu-Natal is the second-most-impacted province with the Western Cape following close behind

12 222 new Covid-19 cases and 138 more deaths bring the total number of deaths in the country to 60 038. The National Institute for Communicable diseases has revealed that the above has caused a 28.3% positivity rate of infections

On Monday, the NICD stated that South Africa has now recorded 1 941 119 laboratory-confirmed cases. 629 399 confirmed cases have been reported in Gauteng as it is still the most-impacted province in the country.

Gauteng is once again leading the infection rate as it recorded 8 408 new cases in 24 hours while the Western Cape recorded 902 new cases.

A total of 11 801 people were admitted to public and private hospitals by Monday, 28 June and in the last day, there has been an increase of 512 new hospital admissions. According to News24, the country conducted over 13 million tests with 43 155 of such being carried out in the last day.

eNCA reported that the Delta variant is the driving factor of the third wave in Gauteng while other provinces are bracing themselves for the highly transmissible virus.

Family meeting results in the country's move to Alert Level 4

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the country that we face another grave challenge with hospital admissions on the rise and Covid-19 infections getting worse with the peak of this wave being higher than the previous two.

As a result, new restrictions have been put into place as South Africa moves to Alert Level 4.

A massive resurgence of infections is being experienced in South Africa as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country, with more than 11 400 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19 with private and government facilities buckling under the pressure with ICU beds in short supply.

Existing containment measures not enough to deal with the 3rd wave

The only way to combat the virus is to reduce the person-to-person contact, which proved to be the best way to flatten the rate of infection during the first and second waves.

