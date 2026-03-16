Jovi and Yara's relationship update: Are the 90 Day Fiancé stars still together?

Jovi and Yara are still together despite their quarrels on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The couple married in early 2020 after Yara relocated to the United States from Ukraine. They welcomed their daughter, Mylah Dufren, in September 2020.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren during the 2024 People's Choice Awards on February 18, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rich Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jovi and Yara are still married and living in Miami , Florida, where they relocated in May 2024.

, Florida, where they relocated in May 2024. The 90 Day Fiancé stars have sparked trouble in paradise rumours on multiple occasions after heated arguments about Jovi's drinking, birth control, and a place to live.

stars have sparked trouble in paradise rumours on multiple occasions after heated arguments about Jovi's drinking, birth control, and a place to live. Jovi Dufren has been vocal about wanting a second child, but Yara Zaya has expressed that she is not ready to expand their family in the near future.

Are Jovi and Yara still together?

The 90 Day Fiancé stars seem to be going strong. They usually post regular updates about their family life on social media. In January 2026, Jovi Dufren posted pictures and videos from their trip to Paris, France, alongside their daughter Mylah. In one Instagram video, he can be seen taking Yara Zaya's pictures with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren attend the 2024 'Reality TV Stars of the Year' on October 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Yara and Jovi have been together for over seven years

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya connected in 2018 on a travel dating app. The reality TV stars met in person three months later in Budapest, Hungary, and started dating long-distance, with Jovi living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Yara in Kyiv, Ukraine.

They got engaged after about six months of dating, and Yara relocated to New Orleans in early 2020 on a K-1 visa. The 90 Day Fiancé couple tied the knot on Valentine's Day 2020 at a Las Vegas chapel. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their small wedding.

The pair welcomed their daughter, Mylah Angelina, in September 2020. Yara Zaya and Jovi debuted on 90 Day Fiancé season 8, which was released on TLC in December 2020.

Yara and Jovi during the launch party for Tesoro Collezione in September 2025 in Miami, Florida. Photo: @jovid11 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What happened between Yara and Jovi?

Jovi and Yara's constant arguments and marital challenges are not new to 90 Day Fiancé fans. Yara has often complained about Jovi's drinking habits and visits to strip clubs.

In 2022 episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7, Yara wanted to relocate to Europe to be near her family after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. During a trip to Prague, Czech Republic, the couple argued when Yara planned to go apartment hunting with her mother before informing Jovi.

Things nearly reached a boiling point during the couple's therapy retreat on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort. In an August 2023 episode, Yara threatened to divorce Jovi if he did not seek help after he got drunk and brought castmate Angela Deem to their hotel room.

In a September 2025 episode of Happily Ever After, tension rose when Jovi commented on Yara's teenage appearance, saying she is unrecognisable after having work done. The Ukrainian native was not happy and admitted that it was hurtful because she had always had insecurities growing up.

Yara and Jovi during Mylah's birthday party in September 2025 in Miami. Photo: @jovid11 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Are Jovi and Yara having a second baby?

Jovi has been open about giving Mylah a sibling, but Yara is against the idea. The NOLA native said on a December 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After that he does not want to be an old dad. He also thought another baby would strengthen their marriage.

Yara Zaya was concerned about raising the kids alone because Jovi is always working, and she did not feel the marriage was stable enough for a second child. She explained in the confessional interview:

Hearing Jovi bring up another baby, it's like, I honestly don't know where it's coming from. I want another baby in the future, but it's definitely not a close future.... It's honestly the worst time to have any kids right now.

Yara admitted on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort in August 2023 that she was secretly taking birth control pills. She later told Us Weekly in September that she did not regret doing it, but Jovi told the publication he was not okay with it and thought Yara should have talked to him first.

Yara and Jovi are in Miami, Florida, in March 2025. Photo: @jovid11 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Jovi do for a living?

Jovi Dufren works in underwater robotics as a Remotely Operated Vehicle Supervisor in the oil and gas industry. The work requires him to stay about a month on a boat or oil rig and take the next month off. The long periods spent away from home have brought tension to his marriage.

As a reality TV star, Jovi also lands several influencer and brand partnerships. His wife, Yara, is using her 90 Day Fiancé fame to build her businesses in the United States. She launched the luxury pet accessories brand, Tesoro Collezione, and the online boutique, Yara Zaya Shop.

Jovi and Yara in November 2024 in Miami, Florida. Photo: @jovid11 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Yara and Jovi are now based in Miami

The 90 Day Fiancé stars relocated to Miami, Florida, in May 2024 after spending over four years in Louisiana since their wedding. Yara disliked living in New Orleans because of the swamp and humidity. They shared on Instagram that they moved to the East Coast because their daughter loved Miami.

After a lot of back and forth between Louisiana and Miami, we finally decided to make the move! It was a very hard decision to leave family and friends behind, but Mylah has been so happy here and just loving life.

The couple gave Access Hollywood an exclusive tour of the home in November 2025. Jovi returns to New Orleans regularly to visit his mother, Gwen Eymard. In February 2026, he made headlines when he was removed from the city's Nobu restaurant over a Wagyu dumplings argument.

From her social media updates, Yara may not be very fond of living in Florida anymore. She shared in a March 2026 Instagram video that she prefers Los Angeles because of the weather during her visit to the West Coast.

Jovi and Yara in December 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: @jovid11 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

Despite challenges, Jovi and Yara seem to be working toward making their marriage work while travelling the world together alongside Mylah. They remain one of the few 90 Day Fiancé couples still together from the show's eighth season, alongside Rebecca & Zied and Julia & Brandon.

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Source: Briefly News