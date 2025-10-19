People find love in unexpected places. For Gino, it happened when he met Jasmine while browsing a dating site. Their relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster as they struggled to find common ground. Are Jasmine and Gino still together?

Key takeaways

Gino and Jasmine have had a troubled relationship despite exchanging vows in a small ceremony.

despite exchanging vows in a small ceremony. The couple opened their relationship, hoping new experiences would ease the tension between them.

Jasmine got pregnant with another guy, leading to irreconcilable differences with Gino.

Are Gino and Jasmine still together?

They are no longer together. According to E! Online, during a question-and-answer session about his romance with Jasmine in April 2025, Gino said:

Normally, I come in here and I have good news for you, but today I don’t. Because Jasmine and I are separated.

According to a report by InTouch, Gino had privately revealed his relationship status to another woman, Anna Rose.

90 Day Fiancé star Gino and Jasmine met on a dating site

Gino and Jasmine became friends on a dating site during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. A relationship began to blossom, but they were on different continents. While Jasmine was a mother of two residing in Panama, Gino lived in the United States of America.

The lovers did not meet physically until nine months later, after Gino obtained a K-1 visa to bring Jasmine over. They married in the presence of a Wayne County, Michigan, clerk. Their wedding was aired on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Gino and Jasmine's relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance never hid the fact that she was trying to obtain a green card through her relationship with Gino. Along with Gino quitting his job, these were among the first red flags in their relationship.

New strains developed immediately after their marriage when Gino decided to become celibate for months. They attempted to resolve their issues on The Last Resort by exploring ethical non-monogamy.

Gino was unwilling to follow through with this new dynamic if it meant saving his marriage. According to The Direct in March 2025, he inserted a condition when he said:

We have to have in the rules that if you and Matt grow too much of a friendship, or it's affecting our marriage, then I want to be able to avoid the contract...I'll do whatever it takes to have a beautiful relationship like we've never had before.

Jasmine Pineda’s new boyfriend is Matt

Matt and Jasmine became acquainted in a Michigan gym, according to her revelation on The Last Resort. Before long, she introduced the man to her now estranged husband, Gino. Jasmine wanted to include Matt as a third partner in their open relationship.

Gino agreed and spoke with Matt for the first time over a FaceTime call in March. According to InTouch, he was reluctant about the entire idea and said:

I don’t like the way Matt talked to me. But unfortunately, I feel like I’ve been put in a corner by Jasmine because Matt being the only person she wants is open marriage with when the recommitment ceremony is tomorrow, and I don’t feel like I have another choice.

Pineda and Matt now share a child, but tying the knot may be far from the equation for now. According to Cinema Blend, Matt is withholding their relationship from his own parents because of the issues with Gino.

Jasmine and Gino's split has left fans confused

Fans of the 90 Days Fiancé reality show are struggling to understand Jasmine and Gino’s unofficial split. The duo is still legally married despite claims that the marriage was never consummated.

The former lovers now live separately and appear to be charting romantic courses. They have reunited on TLC spin-off shows, where they openly expressed their grievances. As InTouch noted, Gino expressed his frustration to a co-star on the show when he said:

We were committed at the resort, and a lot has gone down since then. Jasmine and I were really in a good place after we recommitted to each other, but when we got back, things started changing, like, pretty quick.

Matt is Jasmine’s baby daddy

Jasmine Pineda's baby has been delivered, and Matt’s identity as the father is no longer secret. An Instagram post by 90 Day Fiancé in April 2025 says:

There is a brand new bundle of joy in the #90DayFiance family! Congrats to Jasmine and Matt, who just welcomed baby Matilda.

Gino’s former lover announced that she was pregnant in a short video on February 18, 2025. InTouch, she said:

Hi everyone, I have very special news for you! Let me announce to you that I am pregnant. I am so happy and excited, and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby.

Gino Palazzolo is back to searching for love

Jasmine is no longer part of Gino’s romantic life, and he appears to have moved on from the disappointment. He is rumoured to be dating several women, including one named Natalie.

One of Gino Palazzolo’s girlfriends is allegedly named Natalie. The relationship was short-lived as Natalie wanted no part in Gino and Jasmine’s dramatic past.

Frequently asked questions

Why did Jasmine and Gino split? They broke up after Jasmine became emotionally attached and even got pregnant with another man’s child.

They broke up after Jasmine became emotionally attached and even got pregnant with another man’s child. Is Jasmine pregnant with Gino's child? Gino is not the father of Jasmine’s child.

Gino is not the father of Jasmine’s child. How much does Gino make on 90 Day Fiancé ? He makes between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

He makes between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode. What is Jasmine's net worth from 90 Day Fiancé? She is allegedly worth $1.5 million courtesy of various business endeavours.

Conclusion

Are Jasmine and Gino still together? The former lovers are no longer together, despite being one of the most dramatic in 90 Day Fiancé history. As Jasmine settles into family life with Matt and Gino seeks fresh romance, their separation marks a bittersweet close to one of the show’s most talked-about pairings.

